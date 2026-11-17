H.E Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Wamunyoro after welcoming Nyeri Women Rep Rahab Mukami, Gatundu South MP Kagombe and Laikipia West MP Karani who have dumped UDA and joined DCP.(Image:DCP TV)

H.E Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Wamunyoro after welcoming Nyeri Women Rep Rahab Mukami, Gatundu South MP Kagombe and Laikipia West MP Karani who have dumped UDA and joined DCP.(Image:DCP TV)

The high-level defections raise DCP's parliamentary seats to 25 as political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 polls.

Three serving Members of Parliament have officially cut ties with President William Ruto’s ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

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The lawmakers have aligned themselves with the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The defecting politicians include Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West Member of Parliament Wachira Karani, and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Their departure from the ruling party deals a fresh political blow to President Ruto’s administration, particularly within the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, which has increasingly become a battleground for competing political factions.

DCP rally in Kiambu County on November,15

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A warm welcome at Wamunyoro

The political move was made public on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted the trio at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County. The meeting served as an official welcoming ceremony, integrating the three legislators into the DCP fold.

Gachagua used the occasion to position his party as an open, welcoming home for leaders seeking political realignment. Emphasizing the party's inclusive stance, Gachagua stated:

"I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally."

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The former Deputy President described the latest developments as a defining moment for Central Kenya politics. He urged other leaders from the region and across the country to consider shifting their allegiance to DCP as political positioning intensifies nationwide.

Growth in parliamentary numbers

According to Gachagua, the acquisition of the three lawmakers significantly boosts the party’s legislative strength in the National Assembly. The additions raise DCP's parliamentary membership from 19 to 25 MPs. Looking ahead, Gachagua expressed confidence in the party's rapid expansion trajectory, setting an ambitious target for the next year:

"Our transfer window is open to everyone and will close on 31st December 2026. The DCP team has grown from 19 members to 25. I do not doubt that we will have 60 MPs by next year."

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To accommodate more politicians interested in making the switch, Gachagua announced that DCP's political transfer window will remain active until December 31, 2026. This window provides a formal framework for leaders seeking to defect before candidate nominations and pre-election coalitions solidify.

Mounting pressure on the ruling party

The exit of Kagombe, Karani, and Mukami follows a growing trend of defections from the ruling party.

Notably, their decision comes just a fortnight after Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja quit UDA for DCP. Senator Karanja officially announced her departure from the ruling party on October 9, 2026, during a public forum in Nakuru County.

During her defection announcement, Karanja openly criticized President Ruto’s administration, accusing the government of sidelining Nakuru residents and failing to live up to the economic and social expectations of Kenyans.

Hon G.G kang'ombe and Hon Rehab Mukami Exits UDA,Joins Dcp party. https://t.co/XOMDaqrcbX — DCP TV (@_DCPTV) November 17, 2026