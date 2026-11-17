AFCON 2027 LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye has put delay fears to rest by confirming when Kenya's two flagship stadiums will be delivered to CAF.

Renovation works at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will be completed and the facility officially handed over to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by December 30, according to Nicholas Musonye, chairman of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 48,000-capacity national arena is scheduled to be delivered alongside the newly constructed 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City Stadium along Ngong Road.

Both flagship facilities have been designated as Kenya's primary match venues for the 2027 continental showpiece, which the country will co-host alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania under the historic Pamoja bid.

Addressing Senate Concerns Over Deadlines and Safety Standards

Kasarani Stadium

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musonye’s firm assurance comes in response to heightened public and legislative scrutiny over the pace of preparations.

Members of the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, led by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, had raised pointed questions regarding whether ongoing upgrades at Kasarani would beat CAF’s strict compliance timelines.

Lawmakers specifically flagged concerns surrounding emergency evacuation preparedness, crowd safety protocols, and accessibility standards for persons with disabilities, issues that had drawn attention following recent technical inspection tours by CAF officials.

Dismissing fears of potential delays or hosting setbacks, the LOC chairman maintained that contractors are working around the clock and resolving every technical recommendation flagged during inspections.

"By December 30, we will hand over these facilities to CAF. Talanta Stadium will be ready by then as well. If a match is slated for January 5, it means the venue is already fit for use," Musonye stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Kasarani Stadium will also be delivered by the end of December, with training sites following either concurrently or in early January. CAF has no reason to worry."

Five Official Training Venues Earmarked Across Nairobi and Kiambu

Nyayo Stadium

Under CAF tournament regulations, host cities must provide high-grade training facilities equipped with standardised pitches, floodlights, and modern dressing rooms alongside main competition arenas.

While Kasarani and Talanta Sports City will host the competitive group and knockout fixtures allocated to Kenya, five additional grounds have been designated as official team training bases: Nyayo National Stadium (Nairobi), Ulinzi Sports Complex (Lang'ata, Nairobi), Police Sacco Stadium (South C, Nairobi), Kasarani Annex (Kasarani, Nairobi) and Kirigiti Stadium (Kiambu County).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musonye confirmed that upgrades across these auxiliary grounds are progressing in tandem with the main stadiums to ensure teams have seamless access to training pitches upon arrival.

Hospitality, Airports, and Direct Rail Link Ready for Visiting Fans

Beyond stadium infrastructure, the LOC boss defended Kenya’s broader logistical readiness, asserting that Nairobi and surrounding hubs possess more than enough accommodation and transport capacity to handle participating national teams, CAF delegates, media personnel, and thousands of travelling supporters.

"Nairobi alone offers over 1,000 hotels…far more than enough to meet demand. We have over five international airports, expanding rail networks, and modern road infrastructure, including flyovers. Logistics will not be an obstacle," he added.

To ease matchday movement and prevent traffic gridlock between the two main competition arenas, Musonye noted that plans for a dedicated rail transit link connecting Kasarani on Thika Superhighway to Talanta Sports City on Ngong Road are advancing on schedule, creating a direct transport corridor across the capital.

As countdown momentum builds toward the continental tournament, Musonye urged Kenyans across all sectors to rally behind the preparations, describing the Pamoja co-hosting rights as a transformative milestone for East African football and Kenya's global sporting profile.