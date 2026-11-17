File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

Major Kenyan government agencies including the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE), and KETRACO have announced a combined total of over 80 permanent and pensionable job vacancies across the energy, SME development, and public procurement sectors. Qualified professionals are invited to submit their applications online before deadlines falling between December 4 and December 10, 2026.

Public sector institutions have announced a combined total of over 80 vacant positions.The recruitment drive cuts across the energy sector, small and medium enterprise development, and public procurement oversight.

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The openings offer a significant career boost for qualified professionals looking to secure stable, permanent, and pensionable employment within critical state corporations.

1.Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA)

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has opened applications for 35 positions spanning 21 job categories to strengthen its regulatory oversight, transparency, and accountability mandates.

PPRA Director General Patrick Wanjuki

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The vacancies cater to entry, middle, and senior-level professionals. Key slots include:

Compliance Officer II: 7 positions (requires a relevant bachelor's degree in commerce, procurement, finance, or business administration, plus analytical skills).

Compliance Assistant III: 6 positions (diploma-level entry role in procurement or supply chain management).

Legal Counsel II: 3 positions (requires a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), admission to the bar, and a current practicing certificate).

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Senior Legal Counsel: 2 positions (requires extensive post-admission legal experience in public law or corporate governance).

Other Roles: Single vacancies are available for Principal Information Scientist, Principal Office Administrator, Legal Counsel I, Records Management Assistant I, Accountant II, Corporate Communications Officer II, Human Resource Management Officer II, ICT Officer II, Internal Auditor II, Planning Officer II, Accounts Assistant III, ICT Assistant III, Internal Audit Assistant III, Assistant Office Administrator III, Records Management Assistant III, Driver III, and Office Assistant III.

The positions are offered on permanent and pensionable terms, subject to performance and retirement age regulations. Successful candidates will be assigned to a specific directorate, department, or region for a minimum of three years before becoming eligible for rotation.

Applications must be submitted online through the PPRA recruitment portal on or before Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM (EAT).

"Interested candidates must submit their applications online through the authority's recruitment portal... incomplete applications will not be considered," noted the authority. People Daily

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Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (@PPRAKenya) is seeking applications for 35 vacancies positions. Details of job descriptions and specifications can be found on the PPRA website https://t.co/2oDpnPdon2. Deadline: December 10, 2026. https://t.co/9VJkc8tksz — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 17, 2026

2. Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE)

The Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE), a premier development financial institution tasked with driving grassroots industrialization and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), has announced 38 permanent job vacancies.

The recruitment drive targets dynamic, results-oriented individuals to fill managerial, middle-level, and entry-level roles across various regional branches and head office departments. The available portfolio includes:

Business Development Officers & Credit Assistants: Responsible for managing loan portfolios, business advisory services, and mentoring grassroots entrepreneurs.

Administrative and Technical Support Staff: Including drivers and office assistants equipped with relevant trade test certificates, vocational diplomas, or professional degrees.

KIE requires applicants to download and meticulously complete a standardized bio-data form available on the KIE careers portal prior to final submission.

All application materials must reach KIE offices on or before Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM (EAT). Successful applicants will be subjected to rigorous vetting to ensure compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya regarding leadership and integrity.

Kenya Industrial Estates (@KIE_Kenya) is seeking applications to fill 38 various vacancies positions. Details of the positions and application parameters can be accessed on the KIE website at https://t.co/Gz6DQ3ykXh. Deadline: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM (EAT). https://t.co/82tHQAWcKS — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 17, 2026

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO)

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The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has advertised 10 various vacant positions tailored for engineers, technical specialists, and corporate professionals.

The vacancies are structured to reinforce the construction, operation, and maintenance of Kenya's high-voltage electricity transmission infrastructure. Specific job descriptions require specialized university degrees in electrical engineering, civil engineering, finance, or corporate governance, alongside registration with relevant professional bodies (such as EBK or ICPAK).

Candidates are required to review full specifications and submit their application packages via the KETRACO website portal. The strict cut-off date for KETRACO submissions is Friday, December 4, 2026.