Zimbabwe has released Wicknell Chivayo’s chopper crash report, detailing the final moments of the controversial businessman, although questions remain about the missing Black box.

Zimbabwe has released a 14-page report detailing the final moments of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who died in a helicopter crash on September 30.

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Chivayo, who brushed shoulders with a number of African leaders, died alongside his wife and three others, when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in rural Marondera, an hour’s drive from the country’s capital Harare.

Investigations have been going on into the circumstances leading to his death and according to a preliminary report released by the Zimbabwe Ministry of Transport, the chopper had no mechanical issues and the pilot was highly qualified.

The report indicates that two helicopters; Bell 407 and a Bell 430, took off from Gandami Village at around 4:20 pm, heading towards Marondera and about 10 minutes into the flight, cloud cover started building from the East.

Why Chivayo’s helicopter crashed

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The Bell 407 helicopter turned west to avoid the poor weather while Bell 430 continued northeast as its crew was convinced that the route ahead was clear.

Moments into the trip, the Bell 430's final radio transmission indicated that the chopper had entered a cloud layer and had not emerged from it with witnesses saying they heard a helicopter overhead but could not see it because of thick fog and light drizzle only for them to hear a heavy impact moments later.

Police officers would confirm the chopper crash, killing Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, a bodyguard and two pilots with no survivors.

As per the report, there was no evidence of an explosion while the aircraft was airborne or that it broke apart in mid-air. The helicopter remained intact until it hit the ground, after which it broke apart and caught fire.

No foul play but where is the black box?

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The findings also indicate that the pilot, a 44-year-old Zimbabwean, was fully qualified as he had a Commercial Pilot Licence and had accumulated 2,756 flying hours, including 614 hours on the Bell 430.

The pilot also had a valid medical certificate and there was no evidence that he had suffered a medical emergency before the crash as per the report.

The ill-fated helicopter was manufactured in 2004 and had been last inspected on August 25, 2026 with its Certificate of Airworthines valid until May 2027.

Findings therefore indicate that there was no foul play and the pilot had full control until he lost visibility and struck the ground.