Henry Ochieng: Who Is the Slough Town Captain in Harambee Stars Squad IMAGE/COURTESY

Henry Ochieng: Who Is the Slough Town Captain in Harambee Stars Squad IMAGE/COURTESY

Henry Ochieng Profile: Who Is the Slough Town Captain in Harambee Stars Squad

Henry Ochieng's rise through English football has earned him a timely opportunity to make his mark with Harambee Stars.

Harambee Stars midfielder Henry Ochieng has been making headlines after being included in the national team setup.

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He was called up to the national team for Kenya's crucial AFCON 2027 qualifiers double-header against South Africa, bringing qualities that Benni McCarthy believes would be helpful for Harambee Stars.

Who is Henry Ochieng?

Long before earning his recent senior call-up to the Harambee Stars for the high-stakes qualifiers against South Africa, the tenacious midfielder built a solid reputation in English non-league football.

As he steps into the national camp, interest has grown regarding who he is, where he came from, and what he brings to Kenya’s midfield.

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Born on November 11, 1998, in England to Kenyan parents, Henry Ochieng developed his footballing foundations within the highly competitive English system.

As a youngster, he caught the eye of scouts early on, eventually joining the youth academy setup at Leyton Orient. Rising through the ranks, he signed his first professional scholarship forms with the Oys, gaining valuable early exposure to English professional structures.

Though his early journey involved navigating the demanding landscape of the English lower leagues, including stints with Braintree Town, Welwyn Garden City, and Wingate & Finchley, these formative years built qualities that define his game today.

Henry Ochieng: From Ireland to National League Grinds

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Henry Ochieng

In 2020, Henry Ochieng expanded his horizons outside England by moving to the Republic of Ireland, where he signed for Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division, experiencing top-flight European competition.

Upon returning to England, he enjoyed brief spells with Championship side Watford’s under-23s, Billericay Town, Chelmsford City, and Aldershot Town.

Each move allowed him to sharpen his craft as a combative, box-to-box central midfielder capable of breaking up opposition attacks and dictating the tempo of a match.

Henry Ochieng: Finding a Home and Leadership Role at Slough Town

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Henry Ochieng’s career hit a massive upward trajectory when he joined Slough Town ahead of the 2024/25 season. Operating in the National League South, he instantly established himself as an indispensable pillar in the squad.

His stellar debut campaign earned him universal acclaim, culminating in a clean sweep of the club's end-of-season accolades:

1) Manager’s Player of the Season

2) Players’ Player of the Season

3) Supporters’ Trust Player of the Season

Recognised for his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch, Ochieng was named club captain. His consistency prompted Slough Town to secure his services on a contract extension, anchoring him as a fan favourite at Arbour Park.

Furthermore, his leadership footprint even saw him briefly take on joint interim managerial duties during a transitional technical phase for the club.

Henry Ochieng International Journey: Representing Kenya

Ochieng’s ties to Kenya run deep. He previously received a maiden senior national team radar look back in 2018 ahead of a planned Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, and later made his competitive debut for the Kenya U23 national team during the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mauritius.

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Now, his dominant club form has translated into a senior Harambee Stars call-up under the technical bench, putting him in contention during the high-profile qualifiers against Bafana Bafana.