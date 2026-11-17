According to NSE, this marks another concrete step in its bold ambition to rank among the world's leading exchanges and position Kenya as a globally competitive investment destination," the NSE stated in the release.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE) has received regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend its daily trading hours.

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According to an official press release issued by the bourse on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 the market close will shift from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The extended trading schedule is set to take effect on January 4, 2027, and will apply across all primary asset classes, including equities, fixed income (bonds), and derivatives (NSE NEXT).

We are delighted to announce that we have received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend trading hours for equity, fixed income (bonds) and derivatives (NSE NEXT) markets from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This marks another concrete milestone in the NSE’s bold ambition to rank among the world’s leading exchanges, enhance market accessibility and position Kenya as a globally competitive investment destination. — NSE PLC (@NSE_PLC) November 17, 2026

A strategic push for Global competitiveness

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The decision to add an extra hour to the trading day is a cornerstone of the exchange’s broader strategic vision.

In the announcement, the exchange emphasized that this operational adjustment is designed to elevate Kenya's standing on the international financial stage.

"This marks another concrete step in NSE's bold ambition to rank among the world's leading exchanges and position Kenya as a globally competitive investment destination," the NSE stated in the release.

By pushing the closing bell back by sixty minutes, the NSE aims to create greater overlap with international financial centers, particularly in Europe and North America.

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For institutional and retail investors operating across different time zones, the additional window provides critical flexibility to react to global market developments, execute cross-border transactions, and manage portfolios in real time.

More than a timetable change

Beyond merely adjusting the clock, the NSE frames this development as part of a comprehensive structural overhaul of Kenya's financial ecosystem.

The exchange noted that the extended session is intended to stimulate higher trading volumes, improve price discovery, and attract deeper pools of capital from both local and foreign participants.

"The additional trading hour is more than a timetable change. It forms part of a deliberate programme to modernise Kenya's capital markets, expand trading opportunities and better serve domestic, regional and international investors," the press release adds.

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"The goal is a deeper, more liquid and globally competitive market that connects Kenyan businesses with capital from around the world."

For domestic retail investors and local fund managers, the extended window also offers practical benefits, providing extra time after standard afternoon corporate announcements or regional economic updates to execute trades before the market closes for the day.

Leadership vision and market transformation

Commenting on the regulatory milestone, Frank Mwiti, Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, underscored that the extended hours are just one component of an ambitious, multi-faceted reform agenda.

Mwiti highlighted the necessity of pairing longer trading windows with technological innovation and product diversification to meet the evolving demands of modern investors.

"Our ambition goes beyond regional leadership. We intend to position the NSE among the world's most competitive and innovative exchanges, and Kenya among the most attractive destinations for investment capital," said Mwiti.

"That demands tangible reforms: broader market access, seamless digital participation, deeper liquidity, globally relevant products and an exceptional investor experience. Extending trading hours is one step in a much bigger transformation."

Looking ahead to January 2027

With the November 2026 approval from the Capital Markets Authority now secured, market participants including stockbrokers, investment banks, custodial institutions, and clearing houses have roughly six weeks to align their internal systems, settlement workflows, and operational schedules ahead of the January 4, 2027 rollout.

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We are delighted to announce that we have received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend trading hours for equity, fixed income (bonds) and derivatives (NSE NEXT) markets from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This marks another concrete milestone in the NSE’s bold ambition to rank among the world’s leading exchanges, enhance market accessibility and position Kenya as a globally competitive investment destination. — NSE PLC (@NSE_PLC) November 17, 2026