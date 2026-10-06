Advertisement

Fuel tanker explodes at Sachang'wan, forces Eldoret-Nakuru highway shutdown

Tunoi Kevin 07:54 - 06 October 2026
Kenya Red Cross confirmed the incident, stating a multi-agency team attended to two casualties and brought the fire under control.
The huge midnight explosion saw the night almost turned into day as a huge fireball lit up the dark night.
Advertisement

A fuel tanker has exploded at Sachang’wan area, near Salgaa along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, forcing the highway to be shut down.

Advertisement

The huge midnight explosion saw the night almost turned into day as a huge fireball lit up the dark night.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media as road users who were plying the busy road shared videos of the incident.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed the incident at the Sachang'wan blackspot. A multi-agency team attended to two casualties and brought the fire under control.

Advertisement

"A fuel tanker exploded shortly after midnight at Sachangwan, along the Salgaa-Nakuru stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway," Red Cross said on social media.

The explosion forced authorities to shut down the highway at the Kibunja and Solio interchange.

Footage circulating online shows flames and thick smoke rising into the dark sky, with other trucks and vehicles parked nearby under streetlights, watching the blaze unfold.

Salgaa-Sachang'wan road with painful history

Advertisement

Sachang'wan sits on a notoriously dangerous stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The road carries heavy traffic daily, passenger vehicles, trucks and fuel tankers moving between the Rift Valley and western Kenya.

This latest incident has reignited painful memories of January 2009, when a fuel tanker overturned at the same spot and later caught fire.

Crowds had rushed to scoop spilled petrol from the truck. The resulting blaze killed more than 100 people, many burned beyond recognition.

That disaster remains one of Kenya's deadliest, and it resurfaces in public memory every time a similar incident strikes the same corridor.

Advertisement

Salgaa and Sachang'wan have long been accident hotspots. The terrain, heavy traffic volume and constant mix of commercial vehicles all add to the danger.

Efforts to improve the road, including dual carriageway plans in some sections, have been made over the years. Yet this stretch continues to draw attention each time tragedy strikes.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Molo: Suspect in brutal murder, beheading of Form 4 student arrested
News
06.10.2026
Molo: Suspect in brutal murder, beheading of Form 4 student arrested
Fuel tanker explodes at Sachang'wan, forces Eldoret-Nakuru highway shutdown
News
06.10.2026
Fuel tanker explodes at Sachang'wan, forces Eldoret-Nakuru highway shutdown
Kenya vs South Africa: X wars amuse continent as hilarious memes take over internet
News
06.10.2026
Kenya vs South Africa: X wars amuse continent as hilarious memes take over internet
Simon Kabu gifts Jahenda 3-day Coast getaway holiday to heal after viral bullying video
News
06.10.2026
Simon Kabu gifts Jahenda 3-day Coast getaway holiday to heal after viral bullying video
Who is responsible when a Matatu causes an accident in Kenya?
News
05.10.2026
Who is responsible when a Matatu causes an accident in Kenya?
How much do university lecturers earn in Kenya? Salary scales by rank
News
05.10.2026
How much do university lecturers earn in Kenya? Salary scales by rank