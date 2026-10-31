Millions spent, big names mobilised: Inside ODM's Nairobi rally as Sifuna raises stakes

Gladys Wanga, Junet Mohamed, John Mbadi and Hassan Joho at a political rally in Samburu County on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Gladys Wanga, Junet Mohamed, John Mbadi and Hassan Joho at a political rally in Samburu County on Friday, October 30, 2026.

ODM vs Linda Mwananchi: Details of the high-stakes Jacaranda rally as the party fights to prove its political might, with Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi raising the stakes.

What was meant to be a celebration of Raila Odinga’s life has turned into a high-stakes political showdown, with Orange Democratic Movement party facing a defining test of its influence, unity and survival in the post-Raila era as it holds its rally in Nairobi’s Jacaranda grounds.

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Dubbed “Nairobi ni ODM” the gathering will be more than a political rally, with a lot at stake as the party is under pressure to

reaffirm its influence and demonstrate that it remains a formidable force in

Kenya's political landscape.

Coming barely weeks after Linda Mwananchi Movement shook the city with its first rally in Nairobi, ODM machinery is under pressure to outperform Sifuna’s team by mobilising a bigger crowd.

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While the size of a crowd at a political rally does not automatically translate into support at the ballot, the growing political contestation within the broader opposition space and the debate over ODM's direction and leadership have left the party with no choice but to prove its political might.

Millions have been splashed to make the event a success with billboards at strategic places within the city.

The party has also deployed its grassroots mobilisation machinery, with influential politicians, aspirants and cabinet secretaries looped in as the party seeks to test its organisational strength and reassure its supporters that it remains a major player in national politics.

Big names have also been mobilised with ODM top brass all expected to grace the event and pump messages consistent with the party's direction in the 2027 elections while also using the chance to downplay the existential threat of a united opposition sending President William Ruto home at the ballot in 2027.

Gladys Wanga, Junet Mohamed, John Mbadi and Hassan Joho at a political rally in Samburu County on Friday, October 30, 2026.

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Politicians eyeing elective seats in the city have also been heavily involved in mobilisation and organising the rally, hoping to use the same to boost their chances.

Is Nairobi ODM? From honouring Raila to battling for political survival

What was initially conceived as a rally to commemorate the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has gradually evolved into a high-stakes political contest, with ODM facing the urgent task of defending its relevance, unity and political influence in the post-Raila era.

It all began with ODM top brass who publicly proclaimed a close relationship with the departed leader, snubbing his memorial in Bondo.

Mama Ida Odinga posing for a photograph with some of the guests at Raila Odinga's memorial on October 15, 2026.

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Prominent politicians who snubbed the event include Gladys Wanga, Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Beatrice Elachi, Jalang’o.

Rival factions openly clashed over their political allegiances, with the Tutam and Wantam chants exposing the deepening divisions over ODM's cooperation with President William Ruto's administration and the opposition's 2027 agenda.

Against this backdrop, the Oburu Oginga-led faction found itself facing the task of demonstrating that ODM remains a powerful political institution capable of mobilising its supporters without the influence of its founding political figure.

Choice of Jacaranda Grounds as the venue & the scramble for Raila's support base

The choice of Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East is particularly significant because it is the same venue where the Linda Mwananchi Movement, associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo, attracted large crowds during its September 13 rally.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Although ODM leaders have maintained that the rally is part of the activities marking the first anniversary of Raila Odinga's death, rather than an attempt to compete with Linda Mwananchi, the choice of venue inevitably places the two political gatherings in the same conversation.

The choice of Jacaranda Grounds as the venue has further heightened the stakes, turning the gathering into an informal test of political strength between competing forces seeking to inherit Raila's support base.

The turnout, participation of senior party figures and messages delivered will be closely watched as indicators of the party's organisational capacity and its ability to navigate internal divisions, retain its traditional support base and define its identity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ultimately, the rally presents ODM with an opportunity to confront questions about its relevance, internal cohesion and capacity to retain its traditional strongholds as the 2027 elections approach.

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