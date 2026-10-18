Winnie Odinga’s cryptic message after ODM leaders missed Raila’s memorial

Winnie Odinga speaking during the first anniversary of Raila's death

Winnie Odinga speaking during the first anniversary of Raila's death

Winnie Odinga has posted a video in which she unpacked the glaring absence of senior government officials at Raila's memorial in a loaded statement in which she blended humour, sarcasm and raw facts to reflect on the events of the day as family and friends marked one year without the enigmatic politician.

East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has unpacked the glaring absence of Orange Democratic Movement leaders at the anniversary of the death of her father, Raila Odinga.

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Winnie shared a video in which appeared to praise the ODM politicians who skipped the event, thanking them for “marking the anniversary” in a cryptic message laced with humour, sarcasm and the raw reality of the events that unfolded on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

She shared a video of prominent ODM party officials who skipped the memorial chatting happily inside a plane as they made merry.

The video shows Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Gladys Wanga and Beatrice Elachi all happy inside a plane, chatting animatedly with Sylvanus Osoro and Kimani Ichung’wah, who can all be seen in the video.

Winnie Odinga: We received their gifts from 'Afgoonistan'

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“Ahhh, so lovely seeing all the ODM officials celebrating Baba’s first memorial,” Winnie stated before adding another twist by mentioning gifts received from ‘Afgoonistan ', perhaps reference to the chaos witnessed as the family celebrated the legacy of Raila Odinga.

A screengrab image showing Winnie Odinga's message

Without clarifying if she was referring to the chaos and violence meted out by goons on the day that marked one year since Raila’s demise, Winnie added that “while they were in Dubai, we received their gifts from Afgoonistan!”

She concluded her message with expression of gratitude and a promise to reciprocate, writing:

A screengrab image showing Winnie Odinga's message

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“Asante. We most reciprocate.”

The absence of prominent politicians, ODM leaders and government officials was glaring as friends and family gathered for the remembrance of the enigmatic politician who shaped Kenya.

Ida Odinga clarifies how invitations for Raila’s memorial were made amid praise & criticism

Those who claimed to have been very close to Raila gave the event a wide berth, with Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Gladys Wanga among those who were no-show despite the family confirming that they invited politicians across the political divide.

“Raila built friendships, encountered disagreements and found reconciliation with people across the political divide. Our invitations to the memorial reflected that lifetime of relationships. The Odinga family has no quarrel with any of them,” she explained in a statement on Saturday, October 17, 2027.

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Mama Ida Odinga

Her statement came after Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed publicly declared that he skipped the memorial after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was invited.

Sifuna's reaction

Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna questioned the absence of those who at one point claimed to be close to the former Prime Minister

“Sisi tulikua kule Bondo, kucelebrate first anniversary ya Baba, watu ambao walikua wanajiita watu wa karibu wa baba, wale walikua wanasema hao ndio wanaweza kuweka siri, wale walikua wanasema …the first anniversary hawakuja,” Sifuna said.

Mama Ida Odinga posing for a photograph with some of the guests at Raila Odinga's memorial on October 15, 2026.

He appeared shocked at hos those who were close to the departed leader appear to have moved on fast and forgotten him less than a year after his demise.