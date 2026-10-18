Inside Ruto’s war with Natembeya: Development row, explosive jabs & claims of arrest

What was once a battle of political rhetoric has turned into a high-stakes showdown that is defining the political battlefield, with Natembeya holding his ground as Ruto digs in.

President William Ruto’s clash with Trans Nzoia governor has escalated into a full-blown political war as they seek to assert their influence and rally support in an increasingly charged political environment.

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What was once a battle of political rhetoric has taken a dramatic turn into a high-stakes showdown that is defining the political battlefield.

At the heart of the escalated political war is development projects in Trans Nzoia County with Natembeya holding his ground.

With increasing scrutiny from Kenyans to share what he has done over the last four years, Ruto has been on a launching spree across the country as a way of convincing voters to hand him another term, with the united opposition closing in.

Projects at the centre of the confrontation

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The ongoing confrontation was sparked by the battle over development projects in Trans Nzoia County with the governor accusing Ruto of taking credit for county projects during his visit to the region.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

According to Natembeya, Ruto has little to show after being in power for four years and has since resorted to hijacking projects implemented by other entities, including the county government and the World Bank and presenting them as achievements of the government.

The governor cited the newly constructed Masinde Muliro market in Kitale which was launched by the president as an example, vowing to storm the market, relaunch it and allocate stalls to traders who had previously been assigned spaces.

"Watu wangu wacha niwaambie, mimi siku yangu labda ya mwisho itakuwa jumatatu maana jumatatu naenda kupambana na serikali kuu, wacha wakuje na bunduki na bomu lakini mimi naingiza wakazi wa Trans Nzoia ndani ya soko, yeye kuleta wasebei kutoka Uganda anawaleta kwa soko hatutakubali,” Natembeya assured Trans Nzoia residents.

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Beyong markets, the battle also extends to hospitals with the new Kitale Level 5 Hospital on the site of the former Kitale District Hospital part of the political showdown.

Natembeya has publicly challenged the project which has been handed to the Kenya Defence Forces, insisting that it is being undertaken on county land without the involvement of the county government.

"Naambia rais tafadhali tuheshimu katiba, kazi ya gavana wacha ibaki kazi ya gavana, kuna miradi mingi anafaa kufanya na hajafanya. Hii ni squabble kati ya Natembeya na Ruto, hawa waachane kuingilia civilian squabbles maana wakitake sides mimi jumatatu nitaenda kwa hiyo hospitali nione vile wanavunja hiyo hospitali nijue hospitali inalinda wananchi ama mtu mmoja mwenye anakuja kukanyaga watu, we have to read the law,” he said.

Ruto attacks Natembeya

Ruto on his part has accused the governor of blocking development for his people and did not hold back as he trailed his guns on Natembeya.

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“Badala ya kupanga mambo ya wagonjwa una-sabotage. Kila kiongozi awajibike. Umepewa kazi ya kuwa kiongozi, badala ya kuweka hospitali dawa unaenda kutafuta biashara ya majeneza. Shame on you! Bure kabisa,” he said.

President William Ruto

“Mnataka nijenge stadium? Ule Governor wenu anasema yeye atajenga stadium na amekwama nayo miaka nne…ule Natembeya anasema anaweza. Anaweza? Bure kabisa,” Ruto added.

Kalonzo addresses alleged plot to arrest Natembeya & other opposition leaders

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) boss Kalonzo Musyoka addressed the alleged plot, insisting that the government has been frustrated by the popularity of the opposition and has resorted to intimidation.

"It appears that the authorities have become even more frustrated by the popularity of this Governor and other leaders in the alternative government.” He said.

“We have received information that the National Police Service has issued a statement threatening to arrest Governor Natembeya and possibly other leaders in the United Alternative Government. We want to make it very clear to this regime that we will resist any attempt to harass any national leader, including Governor Natembeya," Kalonzo added.