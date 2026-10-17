2027 Elections: Meet 6 Odinga family members eyeing political seats across Kenya

Members of the Odinga family after a family meeting in February 2026.

Members of the Odinga family after a family meeting in February 2026.

How the Odinga family is positioning itself for the 2027 elections with eyes on seats in 4 counties

As Kenya edges closer to the 2027 General Election, the Odinga family is positioning itself for a new chapter in the country’s political landscape, with its ambitions, alliances and next political moves attracting growing attention.

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Several members of the family that has shaped Kenya’s electoral landscape largely through the influence of the late Raila Amolo Odinga and Jaramogi Oginga have declared their interest in various seats.

From Siaya to Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa, members of the family will be bringing the familiar surname and family legacy into a new election cycle.

Pauline Odhiambo Oginga: Taking the political brand to Mombasa

Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Pauline Odhiambo Oginga will be taking the Odinga political brand to Mombasa, having expressed interest in the Nyali Constituency parliamentary seat.

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In a past interview with Herman Manyora, Pauline revealed that she settled on Nyali as it has a unique political and demographic opportunity.

Pauline Odhiambo Oginga, the sister of the late Raila Odinga with Ida Odinga at a past meeting

“I have a dream in a constituency somewhere in the Coast because the Coast has places where I have seen Luos. There are quite a number of Luos in Nyali, and the voting patterns in areas like Burra are more or less similar to those in Mombasa.

“We also have a large concentration of Luo and Luhya voters in Nyali. If you walk into Kisumu Ndogo, you will either find a Luo or a Luhya,” she explained.

Winnie Odinga: Family legacy & political ambitions

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Firebrand East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga is a key piece of Odinga family political puzzle and is staking her claim in the family’s political succession.

Winnie is the fourth child and last-born daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ida Odinga (Image: Files)

Her crowning as the political heir of her late father by the Luo Council of Elders on October 3, 2026 was a significant step in her political journey, and her bid for the Nairobi Senate seat marks another chapter in her career.

“I've seen that there's a visitor here from Nairobi. His name is Edwin Sifuna. Let it not be a rumour. But as Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see there's space here in Nairobi. And that's why I've decided that I'll stand for the Senate of Nairobi County,” the EALA MP said as she entered the race that will see her face off with Jalang’o.

Jaoko Oburu

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Jaoko Oburu, the son of Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Oginga is positioning himself for a possible entry into elective.

Having declared interest in the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election his public engagements have increased in recent days with other media reports also linking him to the Bondo parliamentary seat.

Jaoko Oburu

Beyond the family name, Jaoko will need to demonstrate that his candidacy is grounded in a clear development agenda and enjoys grassroots support.

Raila Junior

Raila Junior will also be making his debut in elective politics in 2027 elections, marking a new chapter for the family.

With the blessings of his mother, Raila Junior will be seeking to capture the Kibra Parliamentary seat that occupies a special place in the family’s history.

At the time of making his ambitions known, Raila Junior indicated that he ODM will be his political vehicle for the bid.

Raila Odinga Junior

He reiterated his intention to follow in his father’s footsteps on October 7 during the commissioning of his late father’s mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County.

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“In 2027, I want to run for the Kibra MP, my father’s old post; please support me,” he said.

Ruth Odinga

With an established presence in elective politics, Ruth Odinga is leading the family’s charges, seeking to succeed Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o as the third governor of Kisumu County.

The political developments following the demise of her older brother have, however, left her embracing the possibility of leaving ODM.

The vocal Kisumu Woman Representative made it clear that she will jealously guard Raila’s legacy and principles, hinting at her possible exit should push come to shove.

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Ruth Odinga

“As we mark one year since he (Raila) left us, let us remember to guard jealousy these very principles and ideals he stood for. I, Ruth Odinga, will protect democracy and freedoms him and others fought for. Some paid the ultimate price. I will do so as a member of the ODM Party. But if that will not be possible to achieve as a member of ODM, then I will do it outside the ODM party,” she stated.

Oburu Odinga: Power, legacy & 2027

Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Odinga is expected to play a central role in shaping Kenya’s 2027 political landscape.

From his leadership of the party to negotiations with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Oburu has his job cut out.

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ODM party leader Oburu Odinga