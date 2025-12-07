How Winnie Odinga has emerged as new centre of gravity in Kenyan politics

The rise of Winnie Odinga and how her growing influence is shaping family legacy & ODM

When Raila Odinga, the most influential opposition figure in Kenya’s modern history died in October 2025, an unmistakable void opened in the country’s political landscape.

From the grief and uncertainty that followed, a new center of gravity has begun to take shape: his youngest daughter, Winnie Odinga who is no stranger to the public and currently serving as Kenya’s representative in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Winnie’s voice has been clearer and her posture firmer each time she steps into the public arena, and her political instincts increasingly on display with many interpreting her emergence as a clear signal: the Odinga legacy is far from over.

The former Prime Minister’s youngest daughter has become a public, authoritative voice whose every move is now being watched as a barometer of what the Odinga legacy becomes after Raila and continues to shape ODM.

Political maturity & level-headedness

Handling political differences with maturity, Winnie is quickly eclipsing veteran politicians who appear to have allowed emotions to blind their judgement and response to political differences.

At the burial of her aunt Beryl Odinga in Bondo on Saturday, December 6, Winnie calmly stepped up to recognise the presence of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino after he was apparently ignored.

Talking about unity means you allow people including those you don’t like…So mum I am borrowing your time and I want a friend of mine to just wave where he is because he is part of us. Thats my friend there Babu Owino over there.

Her bold actions were appreciated by Babu Owino who remarked that Winnie was able to see through the dark heart behind the situation.

Thank you Winnie Odinga, you are such a darling. You could see through their dark hearts

Walking with the people & addressing difficult situations to attain clarity

The period after the death of Raila saw ODM politicians emerge with divergent views on the party’s continued stay in the broad-based government arrangement and support for President Ruto in 2027, citing private conversations they claim to have had with the fallen leader.

Amid the chaos, Winnie voiced it that Raila had been entrusted with the delicate task of managing the relationship with Ruto in the broad-based government.

With Raila’s exit, she proposed that the party leader should convene a National Delegates Convention to pick an individual who would step into the former Prime Minister’s shoes.

When it came to the matter of this broad-based government, the people of ODM entrusted one person with the management of that relationship. That person was baba Raila Amolo Odinga. That relationship is complicated and therefore we are looking and wondering those that are taking it upon themselves to manage it now, are they capable of managing that relationship?

We need to go back to the people and have NDC and see who the people want to pick to manage that relationship.