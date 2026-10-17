Nameless reveals health struggles after cancelling several shows

The legendary singer shared the health update after pulling out of scheduled performances in Nairobi, Nakuru and Nanyuki.

Legendary Kenyan musician Nameless has cancelled a series of shows in Nakuru, Nanyuki and Nairobi due to health challenges that have left him unable to perform.

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In a statement released on Friday, October 16, 2026, the celebrated singer apologised to his fans and promised to make it up to them once he fully recovers.

“Heartbroken that I will not be able to perform for y'all this weekend !! Looking forward to making it up soon! Let me focus on recovery!

Nameless reveals health struggles

Addressing his health, the celebrated Kenyan singer shared that he has been battling several health challenges over the past few days, which have affected his ability to perform.

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File image of Nameless on stage at a recent concert

He revealed that he has been experiencing a high fever, extreme weakness, a cough and loss of voice and will focus on full recovery before taking to the stage.

I’ve been feeling quite unwell over the last couple of days, and despite doing everything I could to get better in time for this weekend, I am still struggling with a high fever, extreme weakness, a cough and loss of voice, making it impossible for me to perform this weekend.

Cancelled shows in Nakuru, Nanyuki & Nairobi

Before being grounded by health challenges, Nameless was gearing up for a busy weekend with his statement indicating that Friday, October 16 would have seen him grace the stage at Wave XO Nakuru.

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He also apologised to fans who were looking forward to his performances at the Loop Safari Series in Nanyuki and Kettle House Nairobi, both scheduled for Saturday, October 17 and expressed his heartbreak over missing the two events.

The singer assured fans that he does not take their support for granted and looked forward to making it up to them soon, promising to announce new dates for the postponed performances.

“To my fans at the Loop Safari Series in Nanyuki tomorrow afternoon, 17 Oct, I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to make it, as I’m not well enough to travel and perform. And to everyone looking forward to Kettle House Nairobi this Saturday evening, 17 Oct, I sincerely apologise that I won’t be able to be there. I never take your support for granted, and I can’t wait to make it up to you very soon," he added.

How Nameless celebrated 25 years of impact & influence

Nameless, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s, continues to shape the entertainment industry in Kenya and beyond, attaining legendary status with notable contributions.

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File image of Nameless on stage at a recent concert