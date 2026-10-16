Led by Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Hallelujah Challenge has made midnight praise a familiar routine for worshippers willing to sacrifice a few hours of sleep.

Led by Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Hallelujah Challenge has made midnight praise a familiar routine for worshippers willing to sacrifice a few hours of sleep.

Hallelujah Challenge: Why Kenyan Christians Wake Up at ‘Ungodly’ Hours to Praise, Dance

For participants, the early hours are more than just time to sleep. They are a chance to unwind, sing, dance and find comfort in an activity that brings them joy, peace and a sense of connection.

At an hour when most people are buried under their blankets, alarms are ringing in Kenyan homes for a rather unusual reason.

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Instead of preparing for work or catching an early flight, thousands of worshippers are reaching for their phones, switching on their TVs, turning on gospel music to sing and dance in praise of God.

For many, the destination is not a church building. It is a livestream.

Led by Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Hallelujah Challenge has made midnight praise a familiar routine for worshippers willing to sacrifice a few hours of sleep.

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Hallelujah Challenge is a virtual Christian praise and prayer gathering that has drawn participants from different parts of the world, including Kenya.

But what exactly is the Hallelujah Challenge, why does it start at such an unusual hour, and how did an online worship session become an international gathering?

What is Hallelujah Challenge?

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The Hallelujah Challenge is an online Christian worship and prayer programme founded by Nathaniel Bassey in 2017.

The concept is simple. Participants connect to a livestream, sing praises, worship and pray together, even though they may be separated by thousands of kilometres.

Bassey, who is known for his gospel music and trumpet performances, leads the sessions through online platforms. Participants follow from their homes, joining in the songs and prayers.

The organisers arrange the programme in editions that operate for defined periods rather than continuously all year. During these periods, worshippers can join the scheduled sessions using their phones, computers or other internet-connected devices.

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For Kenyans, that means the living room, bedroom or even a quiet corner of the house can become a place of worship in the early hours of the morning.

And while some participants may listen quietly, others sing along, dance and raise their hands as they follow the session.

Why does Hallelujah Challenge start at 2am in Kenya?

The unusual timing is not accidental. Bassey has linked the programme to Acts 16:25–26 in the Bible, which recounts how Paul and Silas prayed and sang praises to God at midnight while imprisoned.

According to the biblical account, an earthquake shook the prison, opening the doors and loosening the prisoners’ chains.

The story inspired the midnight timing of the Hallelujah Challenge, with praise placed at the centre of the gathering.

For participants, therefore, waking up in the middle of the night is part of the experience. It is an opportunity to set aside distractions, devote time to prayer and join other worshippers in a shared act of faith.

The timing has also become one of the programme’s most recognisable features, distinguishing it from many conventional church services held during the day.

Global growth of Hallelujah Challenge

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Bassey launched the Hallelujah Challenge on June 1, 2017, following an earlier online initiative known as the Tongues Challenge.

The first edition ran for 30 days, ending on June 30, 2017.

What began as an online worship session grew beyond its initial audience as people joined through social media. Its digital format allowed participants to take part without travelling to a particular venue or belonging to the same local congregation.

The programme subsequently developed into a recurring online event, attracting worshippers from different countries.

Its growth illustrates how social media has enabled religious gatherings to reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries, bringing people together through a shared interest in prayer and worship.

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Although the programme originated in Nigeria, it is open to participants worldwide.

Kenyans can join the livestreams alongside worshippers in Nigeria and other countries. The online format removes the need to be physically present at a particular church or event venue.

Participants can follow the sessions through the programme’s official online channels, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

However, the experience depends on internet access and the published schedule. Anyone planning to participate should check the official Hallelujah Challenge announcements for the relevant edition and livestream details.

Here is where Kenyan participants need to pay attention to the clock. The programme’s published start time is 11:59pm West Africa Time. Kenya is three hours ahead of Nigeria, meaning the session begins at 1:59am Kenyan time, effectively 2am.

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The October edition is scheduled to run from October 5 to October 30, 2026, according to published programme information.

The sessions generally last about an hour, although participants should consult the organisers’ announcements for any schedule changes.

More than music and dancing

Although the singing and dancing represent the most visible aspects of the Hallelujah Challenge, the programme primarily focuses on Christian praise, prayer and worship.

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Participants may follow scripture readings, join prayers and express gratitude according to their faith. Some also share personal testimonies about experiences they associate with their participation.

For many worshippers, the appeal lies in the opportunity to pray collectively and devote time to their faith, even when they cannot attend a physical gathering.

Technology is changing the way people practise their faith

The Hallelujah Challenge offers a glimpse into how technology is changing the way people practise their faith.

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