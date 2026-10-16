KNH makes medical history with Africa’s first tubeless tracheal reconstruction surgery

The groundbreaking 5-hour operation at the Prime Care Centre helped a 26-year-old Kenyan man, Dennis Kaiser Omondi, who had suffered from severe breathing difficulties due to a non-cancerous windpipe growth since 2008

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has achieved a historic milestone in African healthcare, successfully performing the continent’s first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction.

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The breakthrough procedure has brought renewed hope and a restored quality of life to a 26-year-old Kenyan man who suffered from severe breathing difficulties for nearly two decades.

The landmark five-hour operation took place on September 24 at the hospital’s Prime Care Centre. The patient, Dennis Kaiser Omondi, had been living with a non-cancerous windpipe growth since 2008, a condition that severely constricted his airway and upended his daily life.

An image of doctors performing a surgery on a patient

A pioneering surgical approach

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Traditionally, complex surgeries involving the windpipe require a conventional breathing tube to maintain oxygen delivery to the patient. However, such tubes often obstruct the surgical field, limiting visibility and making delicate precision work challenging for surgical teams.

To overcome this limitation, KNH specialists adopted an innovative tubeless technique. By keeping a conventional breathing tube out of the surgical field, the medical team gained unprecedented visibility and access to the affected areas of the windpipe.

According to the hospital, the specialized technique allowed the surgical team to utilize a bronchoscope a small, flexible camera inserted directly into the airway to precisely identify the diseased region and remove only the compromised section.

The procedure involved carefully excising the narrowed parts of the windpipe, closing an abnormal opening (fistula) that had formed between the windpipe and the skin of the patient's neck, and seamlessly reconnecting the healthy ends.

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The success of the complex procedure hinged on meticulous coordination between the surgical and anesthesia teams. Throughout the five-hour operation, the medical professionals maintained optimal oxygen levels and patient safety while Omondi breathed naturally on his own.

A multidisciplinary triumph

The pioneering operation was spearheaded by a distinguished team of Kenyan medical specialists. The surgical team was led by Dr. Joseph Mutie, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, alongside Dr. Ruel Maina, an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, and Dr. Caroline Abuya, a consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.

They were strongly supported by a dedicated theater nursing and clinical support team, including theater sterile assistants Griffin Khamisi and Monica Manore, and a nursing unit led by Mary Nyakangi, alongside Branice Juma, Merline Akinyi, Annita Jemeli, Winnie Nyatiende, and Ann Keeru.

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Reflecting on the technique's impact, Dr. Mutie noted that the innovative approach represents a massive leap forward for airway surgery in the region.

“This technique, the first in Africa, gives surgeons a clearer view of the affected windpipe, helping them work more precisely when treating complex airway conditions. It is an important step forward in the treatment of these conditions in Kenya,” stated Dr. Mutie.

Restoring life and routine

For Dennis Kaiser Omondi, the successful surgery marks the end of a long and exhausting medical journey. Diagnosed with a benign adenoma in his windpipe in 2008 when he was just a child, Omondi spent nearly twenty years grappling with restricted airflow. Subsequent complications led to the formation of a fistula an abnormal opening between his windpipe and neck skin which severely impacted his voice, breathing, and fundamental daily activities.

Following the September procedure, Omondi reported a dramatic improvement in his overall health, voice quality, and stamina.

“I have noticed an improvement in my voice, and I have resumed my daily activities, including running my retail shop in Kisumu. I can now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease, which is a significant improvement after years of breathing difficulties,” Omondi shared.

KNH performs Africa's first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction. Congratulations to the KNH and Kenyatta National Hospital Prime Care Centre multidisciplinary teams of specialists on successfully performing Africa's first tubeless tracheal reconstruction surgery; a remarkable https://t.co/R085QaIQL8 — Kenyatta National Hospital (@KNH_hospital) October 16, 2026

Hospital officials confirmed that Omondi will continue attending regular follow-up evaluations at the KNH Prime Care Centre to monitor his long-term recovery.

A milestone for specialized healthcare in Kenya

Medical leadership at KNH lauded the achievement as proof of the growing capabilities of local healthcare infrastructure.

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Dr. John Ngigi, senior director of the Prime Care Centre, emphasized that the milestone reflects the facility’s unwavering commitment to patient-centred, specialized care. Meanwhile, Dr. Joel Lessan, senior director of clinical services, credited the success to modern medical technology, institutional innovation, and cross-disciplinary teamwork.