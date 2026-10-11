Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery after lump found on his lung – Here’s all we know

The Pope who spoke during his weekly Sunday prayers in St Peter's Square in Rome on October 11, 2026 said that his team of doctors believe it would be right to intervene, with the surgery set for next week.

Pope Leo XIV is set to undergo lung surgery after doctors found a lump on his lung.

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The 71-year-old Pontiff opened up on his health during his weekly Sunday prayers in St Peter's Square in Rome on Sunday, October 11, 2026, confirming that doctors made the diagnosis during a medical checkup.

"The doctors found an early, well-localised nodule on my lung," the Pope said, adding that the mass was "well-contained" and caught "at an early stage".

The Pope who spoke during his weekly Sunday prayers in St Peter's Square in Rome said that his team of doctors "believe it would be right to intervene".

The head of the Catholic Church confirmed that he has agreed to the procedure which will happen "in the coming days" and exuded confidence that the procedure will be successful.

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File image of Pope Leo XIV

Holy See Press Office spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed the planned surgery, stating that "the operation is scheduled for the first days of next week".

The recovery is set to take a week with a team of doctors closely monitoring the 71-year-old Pontiff.

Surgery to be performed in Gemelli Hospital

The surgery will take place in Gemelli Hospital in Rome which has established itself as a centre of excellence in medical research and innovation.

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A special Papal suite which was set up at the facility following the attempt on former Pope John Paul II's life in 1981 is expected to be in use.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put out a statement expressing solidarity with the Pope, assuring him of the support of the Italian people all through the ordeal and beyond.

“I wish to express to the Holy Father my personal closeness and that of the Italian Government for the trial he is called to face in the coming days. The serenity and tranquility with which he spoke of it in today’s Angelus reassure us. I am certain that the Italian people too will not fail to offer their support and affection." Meloni wrote on X.

Pope Leo XIV's leadership

Born Robert Francis Provost, Pope Leo XIV was elected to head the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, succeeding the late Pope Francis.

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He became the first pontiff born in the United States, breaking a 2000-year tradition of European-born popes and settled on the papal name Pope Leo XIV in honour of Pope Leo XIII, known for his commitment to social justice and labour rights.

Pope Leo XIV delivering his first Sunday message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica on May 11, 2025 (Courtesy)