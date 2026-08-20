Photo collage of Pope Leo XIV and Kenyan development and humanitarian leader Lucy Afandi Esipila. (Image: Pope Leo XIV-Caritas)

Photo collage of Pope Leo XIV and Kenyan development and humanitarian leader Lucy Afandi Esipila. (Image: Pope Leo XIV-Caritas)

Who is Lucy Afandi Esipila, the Kenyan Pope Leo XIV tapped for a Vatican role?

The Kenyan community development worker rose to a Vatican advisory role under Pope Leo XIV

Kenyan development and humanitarian leader Lucy Afandi Esipila has been appointed among new Consultors to a Vatican department by Pope Leo XIV, placing her in a role that draws on her more than a decade of experience in community development, humanitarian action and international advocacy.

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The Pope appointed Esipila and 11 other Consultors to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development on August 18, 2026.

The five-year appointment brings together clergy and lay experts from different parts of the world to provide the Dicastery with professional, pastoral, scientific and ecclesial expertise.

For Esipila, however, the appointment comes after years of work that began far from the Vatican, including at the Catholic Diocese of Maralal, where she first became involved with Caritas.

Catholic Diocese of Maralal church (Image: Catholic Diocese of Maralal)

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Her journey began in Maralal

Esipila's career in the Catholic development network dates back to 2012, when she began working with Caritas Maralal.

She has described the period as formative in connecting her Catholic faith with development work and community needs.

Her work there also extended into communications. Before moving into regional advocacy, she helped launch and manage a diocesan radio station in Maralal, combining communications skills with community development work.

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She later worked with Caritas Kenya between 2018 and 2019, before joining Caritas Africa as a Policy and Advocacy Officer in June 2020.

Her career consequently moved from community-level work into policy, advocacy and regional coordination.

First woman to lead Caritas Africa

In May 2023, Esipila was elected Regional Executive Secretary of Caritas Africa, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Caritas Africa brings together 46 national Caritas organisations across Africa and is one of the seven regions of the wider Caritas Internationalis confederation.

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At the time of her election, she was described as the first woman and youngest person to occupy the regional leadership position.

Her mandate placed her at the centre of efforts to coordinate humanitarian, development and advocacy work across the network.

In an interview following her election, Esipila identified strengthening national Caritas organisations, empowering marginalised communities and improving the region's response to humanitarian emergencies among her priorities.

Kenyan development and humanitarian leader Lucy Afandi Esipila appointed as a Consultor to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development by Pope Leo XIV. (Image: ACI Africa)

Caritas Africa's work extends across issues including poverty, humanitarian emergencies, development, peace, climate change and resilience.

The organisation's 2024-2030 strategic framework also places emphasis on strengthening member organisations, responding to crises and addressing structures that contribute to injustice.

Policy advocacy beyond charity

One of the defining features of Esipila's work has been her involvement in policy questions affecting African communities.

She has advocated around debt justice, development financing, climate change, food systems and women's leadership, among other issues.

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In 2024, Esipila participated in discussions around the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, where she argued for changes to the international financial architecture and greater attention to Africa's debt burden.

She linked debt servicing to the ability of African governments to finance health, education, human development and climate initiatives.

Her advocacy has also included engagement between African Catholic bishops and Caritas organisations.

In June 2025, Lucy participated in a strategic meeting between SECAM, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, and Caritas Africa focused on strengthening cooperation in advocacy, humanitarian response and institutional development.

Academic background

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Esipila holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Public Relations from Moi University.

She subsequently pursued a Master of Arts in Diplomacy, Development and International Security at Daystar University. Daystar's 2024 graduation records list her among graduates of the programme.

Vatican role

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development deals with issues at the intersection of human development, social justice, humanitarian concerns and the protection of human dignity.

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The Vatican says Consultors are selected for their expertise, proven ability and prudence, with consideration also given to the universality of the Church. They contribute opinions and insights on issues requiring particular attention.