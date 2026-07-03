Gabriella Lorere: The young Pan-African leader taking climate advocacy into politics

Gabriella Lorere, Founder of the Indigenous Well-being Initiative for All (IWIFA), focusing on indigenous communities, climate justice, land rights and livelihoods (Image: Files)

Gabriella Lorere, Founder of the Indigenous Well-being Initiative for All (IWIFA), focusing on indigenous communities, climate justice, land rights and livelihoods (Image: Files)

Climate justice, indigenous rights and democratic governance are often treated as separate conversations. Gabriella Lorere has built her public profile by bringing them together, positioning herself as part of a new generation of Kenyan leaders seeking to influence both community action and national policy.

Gabriella Lorere is not among Kenya's household political names - at least not yet.

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But across governance forums, climate conversations and youth leadership spaces, she has steadily carved out a place for herself by championing issues that rarely dominate election campaigns.

Her work sits at the intersection of environmental conservation, indigenous rights and democratic governance.

Rather than building her profile through traditional politics alone, Lorere has spent much of her time working with communities affected by land use, natural resource management and climate change, while advocating for greater youth and women's participation in leadership.

That combination has increasingly positioned her as an emerging voice in Kenya's civic and political landscape.

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Gabriella Lorere is an emerging Kenyan political leader who operates at the intersection of Indigenous community empowerment and continental policy reforms (Image: Files)

Building institutions instead of waiting for change

One of Lorere's most notable initiatives is the Indigenous Well-being Initiative for All (IWIFA), where she serves as founder and chief executive.

Through the organisation, she has championed programmes centred on climate justice, energy access, land rights, ecosystem restoration and economic empowerment for indigenous and vulnerable communities.

Her governance work extends beyond environmental advocacy. Lorere also founded the African Democracy and Governance Hub (ADGH), an initiative that promotes democratic governance, electoral integrity, conflict prevention and leadership development, with a particular focus on young people and women.

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The organisation's work aligns with broader continental frameworks such as the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

A Pan-African outlook

Lorere's advocacy has taken her beyond Kenya's borders, engaging with regional conversations on governance and development.

Her work reflects a Pan-African approach that emphasises stronger institutions, accountable leadership and home-grown solutions to Africa's political and environmental challenges.

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That outlook has seen her participate in continental policy networks and leadership engagements while promoting greater civic participation among young Africans.

Across these platforms, she has consistently argued that climate action, governance and economic opportunity should not be treated as separate policy debates but as interconnected priorities for the continent's future.

Gabriella Lorere at a training courtesy of Pastoralist Alliance For Resilience and Adaptation Across Nations drawn from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda in June 2026 (Image: Facebook)

Eyes on Laikipia North

Lorere has also stepped directly into partisan politics.

She serves as the National Youth Leader of the United Party of Independence Alliance (UPIA) and has declared her intention to contest the Laikipia North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

The move marks a transition from advocacy to elective politics, reflecting a path increasingly taken by young civic leaders who hope to influence policy from within public office rather than from the sidelines.

Whether that ambition translates into electoral success remains to be seen