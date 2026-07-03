Coastal duo DML 002 eyes breakthrough with Scar Mkadinali collaboration

Whity 002 and Dierxy 002 first met in high school, where they bonded over a shared passion for music.

For years, Kenya's coast has produced some of the country's most recognizable music stars. From Nyota Ndogo and Sanaipei Tande to Otile Brown, Brown Mauzo, Susumila and Masauti, the region has consistently nurtured artists whose music has resonated with audiences across the country.

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Now, Afro-pop duo DML 002 from Kwale County believe they are ready to add their names to that growing list.

Made up of Whity 002 and Dierxy 002, the pair are hoping to build on the momentum created by their earlier releases as they prepare to unveil new music and collaborations with some of Kenya's established artists.

Carrying Kwale's identity into Kenyan music

Unlike many artists whose stage names have little connection to their backgrounds, DML 002's identity is rooted in where they come from.

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The "002" in their name is a reference to Kwale County, Kenya's second county under the official numbering system.

"That's our county number. Mombasa is county 001, followed by Kwale, county 002, hence the name," explained Dierxy 002.

The duo says the name reflects their desire to represent the coastal region while building a national audience.

From high school friends to music partners

Whity 002 and Dierxy 002 first met in high school, where they bonded over a shared passion for music.

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What began as a friendship has since grown into a professional partnership focused on Afro-pop music that blends soulful melodies with contemporary African rhythms.

"We are a Kenyan Afro-pop duo blending soulful vibes with modern African rhythms that creates music that speaks to the heart and moves the body," said Whity 002.

Their single No One, released earlier this year, helped introduce the pair to a wider audience and established their signature style of melodic love songs.

The duo attributes their steady growth to discipline and consistency.

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Collaboration with Scar Mkadinali

DML 002 are now preparing to release what could become one of the biggest songs of their career.

Their upcoming single, Kizombi, features Wakadinali rapper Scar Mkadinali and is scheduled for release alongside its official music video on July 4.

The collaboration brings together two different musical styles, combining DML 002's Afro-pop sound with Scar Mkadinali's hip-hop influence.

According to Scar Mkadinali, such partnerships play an important role in the development of the music industry.

"Such collaboration boosts creativity and opens up explorations to various options," he said.

Expanding their sound

Beyond Kizombi, the duo say they have spent the past month in Nairobi recording new music and working with several artists from across East Africa.

Among the collaborations already completed is Haachwi Mtu with Tanzanian singer Barnaba, while additional projects with Breeder LW, Kushman and Tipsy Gee are yet to be released.

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