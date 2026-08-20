Infinix GT50 Pro finally in Kenya: Best Gaming Smartphone, Built for Those Born to Win

Infinix - Kenya officially unveils the GT 50 Pro, the gaming powerhouse serving as the centrepiece of the constantly expanding GT Series.

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The Infinix GT 50 Pro is the official gaming phone of the PUBG MOBILE Global Open Season 2 (PMGO) 2026, meaning all Gamers attending the PMGO on the 22nd and 23rd of August 2026 will be using the Infinix GT 50 Pro.

Built under the campaign slogan "Born to Win," the GT 50 Pro is more than just a gaming smartphone-it's a winning companion designed for ambitious Kenyans who strive to excel in every aspect of life, whether they're dominating the battlefield, editing videos, building businesses, or pursuing their passions.

More than an incremental update, the GT 50 Pro marks a strategic evolution by synchronizing the three core dimensions of Physical Refinement, Thermal Sovereignty and Intelligent Optimization.

This approach eliminates the common friction between hardware and real-world performance, helping dedicated gamers showcase their skill by overcoming the inherent limitations of the smartphone form factor.

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GT 50 Pro: The Best Gaming Phone in Kenya

As the best gaming phone available in Kenya, the GT 50 Pro combines industry-leading gaming innovations with flagship-grade features as below; Equipped with Infinix’s revolutionary Hydro Flow Liquid Cooling Architecture.

Enhanced by a 144FPS Gaming Ecosystem and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Built with ultra-responsive Pressure-Sense GT Triggers for precision control.

Equipped with the self-developed N1 Network Chip for faster, stronger, and more stable connectivity.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate for exceptional gaming performance.

Built with a massive 6500mAh battery, supported by 45W Fast Charge, 30W Wireless Charging, and industry-first Wireless Bypass Charging technology for uninterrupted gaming performance.

Showcasing both its physical and visual sophistication, the GT 50 Pro introduces the Hydro Flow Liquid Cooling Architecture, a specialized thermal engine carefully designed to solve the persistent pain point of overheating.

All these combined with the self-Developed N1 Network Chip which is 60% Stronger in Weak Signal areas makes gaming more efficient.

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The GT 50 Pro redefines mobile ergonomics by merging the first-ever Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Trigger with a refined hypercar aesthetic in a combination of tactile control and functional engineering.

To bridge the gap between mobile and console-grade control, the GT 50 Pro employs the GT Trigger system: a pair of dual-pressure mechanical triggers with a combination of functionality unlike anything the industry has seen yet.

At its core, dual-stage pressure-sensing technology allows for light press, heavy press, and sliding inputs that bring intricate in-game actions to players’ fingertips.

Complementing this versatility, up to 4 adjustable mapping points per trigger and 10 pressure levels make it easy to personalize control for decreased reaction time.

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As game sound design, movie tracking, and music composition continue to advance, basic stereo sound doesn’t always cut it. Expanding the GT 50 Pro’s multi-sensory capability is support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, a powerful, object-based 3D sound processing feature that puts listeners in the middle of the action.

First of its Kind in Kenya: Next-Generation Cooling Hardware

Hardcore gamers understand a fundamental truth: heat is the enemy of performance. Due to this, gamers tend not to use a very high FPS since the phone tends to overheat when playing for long hours.

To combat this, the GT 50 Pro introduces a paradigm shift in thermal management.

At its core is the industry-first 100% coverage of core heat sources by micro-pump liquid cooling that maintains a direct link between the most thermally intensive components and the liquid cooling network.

By thoroughly drawing heat away from the most thermally intensive areas, this system ensures unwavering stability.

This also is the industry’s largest micro-pump liquid cooling, boasting a massive 6437mm² diaphragm area for superior heat dissipation and rapid thermal conduction.

The result: maintains high performance under heavy load and ensures a consistently high frame rate even during extended, high-intensity competitive gaming sessions.

Building upon this internal foundation, Infinix’s GT Magcharge Cooler 2.0 takes thermal sovereignty to yet another level and makes the New GT 50 Pro have 100% coverage of key heat sources of up to 32,700 mm² which is equals to up to 63.5% Total Cooling Area.

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Intelligent Optimization: Focused Software and Game-Changing Tools

Superior cooling lays the perfect foundation for the GT 50 Pro’s gaming intelligence suite to shine. From Hardcore Esports Mode and Native 144FPS fluidity to the suite of AI enhancements in XOS 16, every feature is intelligently optimized to deliver a sustained, console-like competitive experience for hardcore gamers.

In addition, Infinix’s ongoing collaboration with global game publishers through the GT Gaming Co-Lab further elevates the entire software ecosystem.

This partnership has enabled breakthroughs such as the AI Frame Rescue Engine and Game Thermal Control Engine, which help minimize frame drops and maintain smooth performance even under high frame rates.

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The GT 50 Pro's Native 144FPS certification promises ultra-smooth performance in six major esports titles, including Call of Duty: Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, and more, allowing players to see faster, move faster, and strike with total confidence.

Through it all, Infinix equips the GT 50 Pro with the longevity needed for continued excellence. A promise of 3 years of OS version updates and 5 years of security patches keeps performance, compatibility, and features on the cutting edge, and digital safety at the forefront.

GT 50 Pro: The Winning Companion for Individuals Born to Win

Built to Lead, the GT 50 Pro delivers the performance gamers need to stay ahead when every move matters but it’s Born to Win spirit goes beyond the battlefield; the GT 50 Pro is a winning companion beyond gaming, giving young gamers the power, performance and confidence to pursue their ambitions, create opportunities and win in everyday life.

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At PMGO, the goal is not simply to play the game - it is to own every move, seize every opportunity and prove that champions are Born to Win.

With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class innovation that is accessible to Kenyan consumers.

By combining premium gaming technologies with practical everyday features, the GT 50 Pro empowers users to perform at their highest level-whether they're chasing victory in a tournament or success in their personal and professional lives.

Because champions aren't only made in the game-they're made every day. With the Infinix GT 50 Pro, you're Born to Win.

Pricing and Availability

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The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier. Complementing the unique Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier colour schemes is Mechanical Light Waves-a dynamic RGB array designed for a professional esports’ identity.

Users get 256GB storage configuration and 12GB of RAM plus up to 12GB of toggleable RAM expansion at an RRP of Sh59,999.