KRA to switch off Govt-owned cargo tracking seals: importers face new system deadline

The new framework places the choice of vendor in the hands of users, rather than requiring them to rely exclusively on KRA-owned seals. The authority said electronic monitoring of goods under customs control would continue through approved vendors operating within RECTS.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will stop using its government-owned electronic seals for tracking dry cargo and motor vehicles under customs control from October 26, 2026, as it transitions to a system in which importers, transporters and other users select devices from approved private vendors.

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In a public notice dated October 16, 2026, KRA said electronic monitoring and tracking of goods under the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) would thereafter be conducted exclusively using devices supplied by approved vendors under the Multi-Vendor, User-Owned Framework.

The change affects importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transporters, bonded warehouse operators, partner states and other stakeholders involved in the movement of goods under customs control.

KRA said the existing government-owned seals used for dry cargo and motor vehicles would cease operating on October 26.

"TAKE NOTICE that the electronic seals presently owned by KRA under RECTS for tagging on Dry Cargo and Motor vehicle units shall cease to be in operation with effect from the 26th October, 2026. Thereafter, the electronic monitoring and tracking of goods under Customs control shall be undertaken exclusively by means of devices supplied by the approved Vendors in line with the Multi-Vendor User-Owned Framework."

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KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohamed with KPA Chief Executive Officer Capt. William Ruto. (Image: KPA)

Electronic fuel seals used to monitor wet cargo, including petroleum products, will instead be phased out progressively.

Under the new framework, users will enter into private commercial agreements with approved vendors and will be free to choose their preferred service provider.

The authority has directed stakeholders to obtain the list of approved vendors through its website, www.kra.go.ke, by emailing cmu@kra.go.ke or by visiting the Cargo Monitoring Unit on the 13th floor of Times Tower or other Customs offices.

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Shift to privately supplied tracking devices

The transition marks a change in how electronic cargo tracking equipment is supplied and accessed, moving away from KRA-owned seals towards a multi-vendor model.

KRA announced the shift in January 2026, citing the need to respond to changing business demands, technological developments and challenges involving the availability of tracking seals and turnaround times.

Public Notice🚨: To all Importers, Exporters and Transporters. Effective 26th October 2026, KRA will transition to the Multi-Vendor User-Owned e-Seal Framework for electronic cargo tracking. KRA-owned e-Seals for dry cargo and motor vehicles will cease operations. Users are advised to engage approved vendors for a smooth transition. Visit https://t.co/OQZ5D2luiD for more information. #KRACustoms #TradeFacilitation — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) October 16, 2026

It subsequently invited public participation and stakeholder feedback on the proposed framework.

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In September, the authority announced that it had approved 15 vendors to provide electronic monitoring and tracking services for goods under customs control.

The approved providers are expected to supply and maintain the devices under the new arrangement.

RECTS is a web-based cargo monitoring platform integrated with customs management systems across the East African Community.

It enables electronic seals fitted to export and transit cargo moving through Kenya to be monitored centrally.

What importers and transporters need to do

With the October 26 deadline approaching, affected businesses will need to engage an approved provider and agree on the commercial arrangements for accessing the required tracking devices.

The new framework places the choice of vendor in the hands of users, rather than requiring them to rely exclusively on KRA-owned seals.

KRA said electronic monitoring of goods under customs control would continue through approved vendors operating within RECTS.

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