Oburu Odinga Has a Message for Kenyans Spreading Rumours About His Health PHOTO: COURTESY

Oburu Odinga Has a Message for Kenyans Spreading Rumours About His Health PHOTO: COURTESY

Oburu Odinga Has a Message for Kenyans Spreading Rumours About His Health

The ODM leader has reassured Kenyans about his condition while condemning those who mocked his illness and questioned his absence from public events.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Dr Oburu Odinga has addressed critics and put to rest widespread, malicious rumours regarding his health and whereabouts.

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The Siaya Senator, who recently missed the high-profile first memorial service for his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, addressed the public directly to clarify his physical condition.

Following online speculation and unfounded death rumours that flooded social media channels, Dr Oburu firmly dismissed the chatter, assuring Kenyans that he is alive, recovering steadily under medical supervision, and maintaining his resolve.

Oburu Odinga: Addressing Critics and Dismissing Online Death Rumours

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga

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Over recent weeks, the absence of the veteran politician from high-profile public engagements, including the emotional first anniversary gathering in Bondo, triggered a wave of sensationalised rumours across digital platforms.

Breaking his silence, Dr Oburu took direct aim at those who propagated the misinformation, emphasising that he was neither missing nor unaccounted for.

"But for those who have been spreading rumours that I'm lost, that there is another reason I'm lost, here I am. I'm not lost. I have been sick like any other Kenyan can be sick, and like any other human being can be sick," Dr Oburu said.

He further addressed those who chose to mock his condition or view his illness with political malice, adding: "And even those who are happy that I'm sick, those who are sarcastic about it, may the Lord help them. But I did not want to show that I'm not sick."

Oburu Odinga: Defending the Right to Medical Privacy

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ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during an event in State House on August 4, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Dr Oburu also emphasised his personal boundaries and the fundamental right to medical privacy, regardless of public office.

In an era where digital scrutiny often demands immediate and intrusive disclosures from public figures, the ODM leader drew a firm line between his public responsibilities and his private well-being.

Defending his decision to handle his health challenges away from the public eye, Dr Oburu explained: "But sickness is not public. I have no obligation whatsoever to announce my sickness. Nobody has an obligation to announce or make public their illness. So if I did not make my illness public, or it was not known to some people where I was. They should know that I am, and I'm in one piece."

Missing Raila Odinga’s First Memorial Service

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An image of Oburu Odinga with his late brother Raila Odinga.(Image: Oburu Odinga)

Dr Oburu’s absence from the solemn first anniversary commemoration of the late Raila Odinga at the Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo had understandably fueled public anxiety.

As family members, political allies, and thousands of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the iconic opposition leader who passed away on October 15, 2025, the senior statesman was noticeably absent.

As previously clarified by family representatives and confirmed by medical professionals monitoring his recovery, doctors explicitly advised the senator to avoid chaotic public rallies while recuperating.