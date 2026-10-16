Karen Nyamu Predicts Major Fallout Between Babu Owino & Sifuna Over Winnie Odinga's Nairobi Senate Bid

Karen Nyamu has sparked fresh political speculation with her prediction about how Winnie Odinga’s entry into Nairobi politics could reshape the ambitions of Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna.

As Kenya's political landscape gears up for the 2027 General Election, Nairobi's complex electoral landscape is witnessing intense realignments.

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The entry of Winnie Odinga into the race for the Nairobi Senate seat has significantly altered the political setup, triggering fierce debates regarding ethnic balancing, and regional power-sharing in the capital.

Amidst these shifting dynamics, Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has weighed in with a bold prediction, forecasting an imminent fallout between Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

According to Nyamu, Winnie Odinga’s entry into the Nairobi political arena places Babu Owino in a precarious position, threatening to upend his gubernatorial ambitions.

Winnie Odinga's Senate Bid Shakes Up Nairobi's 2027 Race

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Winnie Chogo Odinga, also known as "Kazi," is a prominent Kenyan politician currently serving as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) (Image: Files)

The political landscape in Nairobi shifted when Winnie announced her intention to vie for the Nairobi County Senate seat.

Operating on the strategic premise that incumbent Senator Edwin Sifuna will pursue higher political office in 2027, Winnie’s entry instantly caught many by surprise.

As the daughter of the late veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, her candidacy carries immense political weight and symbolic value.

However, high-profile candidacies in Nairobi immediately invite intense scrutiny, especially regarding ethnic balancing.

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Nairobi has historically operated as a sophisticated cosmopolitan city where political tickets require careful ethnic and regional calculations to succeed.

A persistent reality in Kenyan electoral politics is the delicate balance of top leadership positions to ensure diverse community representation.

With Babu Owino actively campaigning for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, the introduction of another prominent leader from the same community running for a countywide seat creates an immediate friction point.

Karen Nyamu’s Assessment on the Impending Fallout

Karen Nyamu

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Stepping into the centre of this brewing political storm, Nyamu offered a candid assessment during a recent interview, arguing that Winnie’s arrival will inevitably sideline Babu Owino.

Nyamu noted that political realignments within progressive movements or coalitions like Linda Mwananchi would likely favour Winnie, leaving Babu with very few viable options within the established lineup.

Detailing her perspective on how the power dynamics will unfold, Karen Nyamu said: "I think Winnie's entry, if it is true, like they are leading that Winnie is going to join Linda Mwananchi, then Winnie completely destroys Babu Owino. Because in the lineup, you know, Nairobi is a cosmopolitan city. We cannot have a Luo governor and a senator, so where does that leave Babu Owino?

“I think Sifuna would want to give Winnie priority. So, during that line of discussion, Babu would be eliminated. And we are seeing a fallout in the very near future because Babu is not about to just give up his gubernatorial ambitions. He's just going to change vehicles. So, it's just a matter of time."

The Sifuna Priority and Coalition Realignment

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nyamu’s commentary highlights a crucial tension within the emerging political formations in Nairobi. Senator Sifuna faces a delicate balancing act as he weighs his own gubernatorial or higher ambitions while managing factional interests.

According to Nyamu’s projection, if Sifuna and his political associates choose to prioritise Winnie Odinga for the senatorial ticket, Owino's path within that specific political structure becomes untenable.

This anticipated prioritisation is expected to create deep fractures, as Babu has invested heavily in building his momentum for the gubernatorial race and is unlikely to step aside quietly.

Owino has made no secret of his determination to succeed Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall. However, facing structural roadblocks or coalition realignments that favour competing interests could force the outspoken legislator to rethink his party vehicle.

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As Nyamu observed, a politician of Babu's ambition is unlikely to simply abandon his gubernatorial dreams; instead, he may opt to shift political alliances.

As the build-up to the 2027 General Election intensifies, the intersection of ethnic arithmetic and personal ambition will continue to test the resilience of political partnerships in Nairobi.