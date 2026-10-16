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Why Okiya Omtatah's Plans to Import 12 Water Buffaloes to His Expansive Farm Failed

Tunoi Kevin 13:46 - 16 October 2026
In a letter dated 6 April 2025, addressed to the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Allan Azegele, Senator Okiya Omtatah requested a permit for the import of water buffaloes.
In April 2025, Busia senator Okiya Omtatah formally applied to import 12 water buffaloes from Italy, 10 cows and two bulls. Omtatah revealed he currently keeps a herd of over 100 cattle, which he intended to phase out gradually in favour of the buffaloes.
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Senator Okiya Omtatah's bid to bring water buffaloes onto his farm has hit a regulatory wall, one that reveals how complicated importing livestock from a new country can be.

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In April 2025, the Busia senator formally applied to import 12 water buffaloes from Italy, 10 cows and two bulls. The response he received exposed a gap in regulations between Kenya and Italy that, so far, has stopped the plan in its tracks.

In a letter dated 6 April 2025, addressed to the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Allan Azegele, Omtatah requested a permit for the animals.

He backed his application with Kenya Gazette Notice No. 977, dated 31 January 2025, which classifies domesticated water buffaloes as food animals under the Meat Control Act.

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He also pointed to a clarification issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, responding to an earlier query from Senator Catherine Mumo.

According to the senator, preparations on his farm were already underway. He said he had set aside infrastructure, grazing land and wetland areas near two rivers specifically to accommodate the buffaloes.

Omtatah also revealed he currently keeps a herd of over 100 cattle, which he intended to phase out gradually in favour of the buffaloes.

Water buffalo

"I would greatly appreciate your prompt attention and favorable consideration of this application," he wrote.

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Veterinary Department Cites Missing Protocol With Italy

Dr Azegele responded on 23 April 2025, informing Omtatah that Kenya had no existing veterinary import protocol with the Italian government covering water buffaloes.

According to the Directorate, consultations with Italian veterinary authorities would need to begin first, in order to agree on sanitary requirements before any animals could be imported.

"We will keep you updated on progress and provide further guidance on the importation process once the required arrangements have been finalised," Azegele said.

Crucially, the response did not indicate that they had actually approved the permit. The exchange instead highlighted an important distinction between a gazette notice recognising an animal as a food animal under Kenyan law, and the entirely separate veterinary arrangements required before live animals can be brought in from a specific country.

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Ruto's buffalo milk proposal

The correspondence has resurfaced following comments made by President William Ruto on 9 October 2026, at the Agriculture and Food Transformation Summit in Nairobi.

Ruto proposed introducing improved camel breeds and domesticated water buffaloes as a way to tackle Kenya's declining milk supply.

"I hear buffaloes also produce a lot of milk. If others are milking them, why can't we do the same? What is wrong with that? We need to diversify our sources of milk," Ruto said, pointing to India as an example worth following.

He went on to direct Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke to identify suitable buffalo breeds for Kenya.

By 13 October, Mueke confirmed the government was now considering importing domesticated Murrah water buffaloes from India, initially for research purposes at public farms.

The plan, according to Mueke, would focus first on understanding feeding needs, animal behaviour and husbandry requirements, before any decision is made on a wider national rollout.

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