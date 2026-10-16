Kenyan-American Star Lovince Mckenzie Unites Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria in new hit "Locked In"

Kenyan-American musician Lovince Mckenzie has collaborated with Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maf in new hit "Locked In"

Kenyan-American musician Lovince Mckenzie has collaborated with Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maf in new hit "Locked In"

The Kenyan-American artist has just dropped "Locked In," a collaboration bringing together Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, ahead of his forthcoming EP, Dance and Soul.

Lovince Mckenzie has never been interested in staying in one lane, and his latest release proves it.

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The Kenyan-American artist has just dropped "Locked In," a collaboration bringing together Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, ahead of his forthcoming EP, Dance and Soul. It's the kind of release that doesn't just add to his catalogue; it says something about where he's headed next.

Lovince has spent his career building a sound rooted firmly in his East African identity, while reaching outward toward Afrobeat, Afro-house, electronic music and global dance culture. He's not just chasing songs that travel well internationally. identity while

He's building an entire artistic world, one where cultural identity, emotional depth and dancefloor energy all share the same space.

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From "Light Up" to "Locked In"

Every rising artist eventually faces the same question once a song starts to break through: what comes next?

For Lovince, that moment arrived with "Light Up," his earlier collaboration with Nigerian artist Ayo Maff. The track introduced him to a much wider audience, proving a Kenyan-rooted artist could hold his own across different African markets and sounds.

That record also cemented something else, a real creative bond with Ayo Maff. "Locked In" picks up exactly where that relationship left off.

But this isn't simply a sequel chasing the same success. It's part of something bigger.

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Across releases like "Lover," "I Know You Know," "Home," "See Me," "Vigelegele" and "My Heart," Lovince has built a body of work rooted in melody, romance and personal reflection, layered with African rhythm. Then came "On My Way," which pushed him further into Afro-house and melodic dance territory.

Put together, these songs tell the story of an artist who refuses to sit still creatively. His music is designed to move with you, through headphones on a long journey, through speakers at a summer hangout, or across a packed festival dancefloor, shifting in genre but never losing its emotional core.

That's the world Lovince is now sharpening into focus.

"Locked In" isn't just a collabo

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Featuring Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, "Locked In" arrives right as Lovince prepares to introduce the world to Dance and Soul, a project built entirely around the relationship between movement and emotion.

Even the title carries weight. Commitment. Focus. Being fully present in something, or someone. Within the EP's broader arc, those themes trace a journey from distance and vulnerability toward belonging, ambition, identity and, ultimately, freedom.

The collaboration itself tells its own geographical story. Lovince brings his Kenyan-American perspective, Joshua Baraka represents Uganda's thriving contemporary music scene, and Ayo Maff carries his Nigerian roots into the mix. Three different corners of African music, one single record.

That kind of cross-border pairing does more than fill out a tracklist. It opens doors, introducing fans of one artist to the sound and world of another, while adding to a much bigger conversation about where African music is headed next.

For Lovince, teaming up again with Ayo Maff builds directly on what "Light Up" started. Bringing Joshua Baraka into the fold adds another layer entirely, deepening the East African thread running through his evolving sound.

The bigger picture here isn't about one-off collaborations. It's about continuity, a connected body of work where every release sets up the next.

Cross-border collaboration

At its core, Lovince Mckenzie's story is about movement, across borders, across genres, and through the emotional experiences that give his music its meaning.

"Light Up" laid the groundwork for cross-border collaboration. "On My Way" pushed him into new creative territory. Now, "Locked In," featuring Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, sits right at the intersection of those earlier chapters and the bigger vision behind Dance and Soul.

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The EP itself is shaping up to be a journey, from distance to connection, from longing to resilience, from cultural identity to freedom. Underneath all of it sits one simple idea: you can travel the world without ever losing the place that made you who you are.

For Lovince, the long game is building a musical identity that carries his Kenyan roots onto the global stage, balancing heartfelt songwriting with dancefloor energy, while making collaboration a core part of his creative mission.