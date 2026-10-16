Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment, featuring the construction of a modern ferry ramp

Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment, featuring the construction of a modern ferry ramp

Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori infrastructure projects as key works advance across Nyanza

Across three counties in South Nyanza, the projects cover several sectors, including transport links, electricity infrastructure, public markets, housing, sports facilities and healthcare.

Construction and infrastructure projects worth billions of shillings are advancing across Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori counties, spanning roads, bridges, electricity, housing, markets and sports facilities.

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In Homa Bay, the Government Delivery Unit lists 94 priority projects valued at more than Sh60 billion, the largest portfolio among the four Luo Nyanza counties.

The projects range from transport and commercial infrastructure to facilities intended for public use, although their completion and operational status varies.

Key developments include the rebuilt Homa Bay Pier, and the 12,000-seater Raila Odinga Stadium.

Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment, featuring the construction of a modern ferry ramp

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Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment, featuring the construction of a modern ferry ramp, is advancing under the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Details of Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment

Supervised and overseen by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the project includes an engineered 30-degree ferry gradient to support smooth roll-on/roll-off operations, alongside terminal buildings, warehouses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent administrative office.

With structural works largely complete, final finishes such as wiring, painting and landscaping are underway.

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The upgraded pier and ferry ramp will serve as a vital gateway, linking Homa Bay to key domestic hubs including Kisumu, Mbita, Siaya, Busia, Migori and the lake islands such as Mfangano, while also opening up regional trade routes to Entebbe and Jinja in Uganda, and Mwanza in Tanzania.

In Homa Bay Town, the Junction-Kodoyo-Pier Road is expected to ease movement and support trade.

Siaya's projects

In Siaya, work is progressing on the Dhogoye Bridge, a 200-metre composite structure intended to link Bondo towards Busia.

On the third of his five-day development tour of the Nyanza Region, President William Ruto inspected the Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo Constituency.

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President William Ruto on the third of his five-day development tour of the Nyanza Region in September 2026 inspected the bridge under construction in Bondo Constituency.

The project is expected to change how residents cross the waterway, where some previously relied on boats or navigated fast-flowing water.

Resident Albina Ochola recalled the difficulties of crossing the water before construction began, saying people sometimes had to pay 20 or 30 shillings to cross by boat.

She described the water as fast-moving and said crossing required caution.

For Ochola, the bridge represents more than a transport link. She said its completion would make crossing safer and ease the difficulties faced by residents living near the water.

Other road network projects launched by President Ruto across Siaya include the 31.8-kilometre Kalandini–Ka Elijah–Kamnara Road in Rarieda, the 20-kilometre Sihay–Bar Ober–Sega Road in Ugenya and the Rabongo–Usenge Road.

Residents have also pointed to affordable housing developments, stadium construction and hospital works as other projects taking shape in the county.

The ongoing progress on facilities at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium and Siaya Level 5 Hospital will strengthen sports, healthcare and related economic activity in the county.

The ongoing Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya

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Ongoing projects in Migori

In Migori, the infrastructure developments include investments in electricity transmission.

Construction of the 32km Kanyawanga–Kwoyo–Madiaba–Dede–Odongo Oher–Rapogi–Awendo Road and the Nyarobiro–Kombe–Masaba–Nyangubo–Getonganya–Ikerege–Taranganya Road, alongside the Posta–Nyirongi Road in Suna East, were launched in September 2026.

Once completed, the roads will improve connectivity for residents, farmers and traders while easing the movement of goods and services.

The ongoing 20km Stella–Sibuoche–Gogo Falls Road will also improve access to homes, markets and tourism sites.

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President William Ruto in September 2026 commissioned the 28km 132kV Awendo–Masaba Transmission Line and 132/33kV Masaba Sub-Station in Kuria West

Last Mile Electricity Connectivity projects have also been unveiled in Migori to extend reliable power to more households and businesses.

In Kuria West, the 28km 132kV Awendo–Masaba Transmission Line and 132/33kV Masaba Sub-Station will strength the electricity network and support industrial, commercial and household activity.

The Awendo–Masaba transmission line and Masaba Sub-Station were energised in June 2025, while the Sondu–Homa Bay section of the South Nyanza power line went live in January 2026.

Unlike projects still under construction, the two electricity developments have reached the energisation stage, marking progress in the region’s power infrastructure.

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Across the three counties, the projects cover several sectors, with some already completed or operational and others still under construction.