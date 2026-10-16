Aisha Saringe: How Bien’s ‘I’ll Be Okay’ Made Curvy Video Vixen an Online Sensation

Miss Saringe revealed that she had appeared in music videos featuring international superstar Burna Boy and Kenyan entertainers Bahati and Benzema, but none had generated the same level of attention as her latest appearance.

Miss Saringe revealed that she had appeared in music videos featuring international superstar Burna Boy and Kenyan entertainers Bahati and Benzema, but none had generated the same level of attention as her latest appearance.

The curvy model said she initially thought the excitement surrounding her appearance in the music video would last only a few days, based on her previous experiences working with other prominent musicians.

Curvy video vixen Aisha Saringe, popularly known as Miss Saringe, has opened up about her unexpected rise to fame after featuring in Bien’s latest single, I’ll Be Okay.

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The pretty as a picture video siren revealed that she never expected her feature in the song to attract so much attention.

The well-endowed model said she initially thought the excitement surrounding her appearance in the music video would last only a few days, based on her previous experiences working with other prominent musicians.

Speaking during a radio interview, Miss Saringe revealed that she had appeared in music videos featuring international superstar Burna Boy and Kenyan entertainers Bahati and Benzema, but none had generated the same level of attention as her latest appearance.

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“I was like, I’m expecting this to end in like two, three days,” she explained, recalling her initial reaction when people began recognising her following the release of Bien’s song.

#bien #alusacontinua ♬ original sound - Bien-Aime Baraza @bienaimesol I wrote this song with you in mind. A friend of mine told me the more specific the writing the more relatable the song. In an era that is just about vibes I still love writing songs that connect. This is to all the broken hearts out there. May we heal before we bleed on everyone else❤️‍🩹❤️ I’LL BE OKAY now Playing on YouTube 🔥 #illbeokay

Aisha Saringe featured in Burna Boy’s song

Miss Saringe disclosed that her experience in the entertainment industry stretches beyond her viral appearance in I’ll Be Okay.

She revealed that she featured in Birthday, a song by Burna Boy and Fredo, which she worked on last year.

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Aaisha Saringe

“Last year, I did a video shoot with Burna Boy and Fredo. It’s called Birthday,” she said.

Despite appearing in a project involving the Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Miss Saringe explained that the experience did not bring her the level of public recognition she is now enjoying.

She also mentioned working on a music video involving Bahati and Benzema, noting that she had previously appeared in several productions without becoming the centre of attention.

Her experience with Bien, however, proved different, with her appearance in I’ll Be Okay drawing widespread interest and prompting people to recognise her.

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The attention caught her by surprise, particularly because she had continued working even when her previous appearances failed to generate significant online buzz.

Miss Saringe praises Bien’s professionalism

Beyond the attention generated by the music video, Miss Saringe had glowing remarks about working with Bien, describing him as the best musician she has worked with so far.

She attributed the positive experience to his professional approach, and the relaxed atmosphere he created on set.

“He treats everyone right. You know, I’m not saying another artist, huwa wanawafanya mambo mabaya ama wanafanya kitu mbaya, but Bien hana ile ubosi,” she said.

Miss Saringe explained that some artists can make video models uncomfortable by shouting at them before filming even begins.

She contrasted that experience with Bien’s approach, saying he allowed her to feel comfortable and concentrate on her performance instead of making her feel overly controlled.

“But (Bien) alikuwa tu fiti, yaani anakufanya uko relaxed… He’s not, like, controlling you so much. Yes, there was a director, but he’s so free with you,” she added.

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Her remarks offered a glimpse into the working environment behind the music video, suggesting that the experience was about more than simply appearing alongside a popular musician.

What Aisha Saringe said about Bien’s wife Chiki Kuruka

Miss Saringe also had kind words for Bien’s wife, Chiki Kuruka, whom she described as friendly and welcoming during the production.

She dismissed the suggestion that Bien's wife Chiki was absent from the set, confirming that she was around and that the two had opportunities to chat.

“Chiki was around. Chiki is very, very friendly. Yeah, we were even chatting here and there. She was asking me, Oh, when did you start? When did you start doing this? You’re so good,” she recounted.

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The model said Chiki’s warmth made a positive impression on her, adding to her favourable experience working with the couple.

She then reiterated her admiration for Bien, maintaining that he stood out among the artists she had worked with.

Bien’s ‘I’ll Be Okay’ marks new career chapter

While Miss Saringe’s appearance has become a talking point among fans, I’ll Be Okay also represents an important step in Bien’s international ambitions.

The Nairobi-born singer released the single through a joint venture between Quality Control and Courtesy Of, marking his entry into Quality Control as its first African artist.

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The partnership signals a new chapter in Bien’s career as he seeks to expand his international reach while maintaining a strong connection to Kenyan sounds, stories and culture.

I’ll Be Okay offers a preview of his forthcoming project, showcasing his soulful vocals and melodic songwriting against themes of heartbreak, reflection and resilience.

Its cinematic music video uses a natural landscape and striking visual styling to complement the song’s emotional message.

For Miss Saringe, however, the release has brought an unexpected breakthrough. Having previously appeared in music videos involving established local and international stars, she is now experiencing a level of recognition she had not anticipated.