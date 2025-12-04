What Bien thinks the world keeps getting wrong about Burna Boy

Even with all the praise, Bien didn’t shy away from critique. He noted that some of Burna’s reactions to recent controversies were not the Bien way of handling things.

Singer Bien-Aimé Baraza has defended Burna Boy from what he sees as exaggerated backlash, arguing that the Nigerian star’s recent challenges have little to do with decline and everything to do with the pressure of carrying a continent’s expectations.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, Bien offered a mix of admiration, criticism and caution, making it clear that Burna Boy’s journey cannot be judged through social media noise alone.

“Burna Boy is an oracle” - Bien’s reflection

Bien described Burna Boy as an oracle, somebody with a divine calling to channel artistic energy.

He said listening to Burna Boy felt like attending a Bob Marley concert and predicted that his music would be studied in schools as literature

So while he respects the artistry, he doesn’t pretend perfection.

Nigerian Superstar Burna Boy

The myth of sudden fame - A 15-year build-up

On the podcast, Bien argued that Burna Boy’s rise wasn’t sudden at all. “This guy has been around since 2011… that’s how 15 years looks when you’re building.”

His point challenged the idea that Burna Boy became a superstar overnight. But while longevity shows commitment, it doesn’t erase the exhaustion that comes with global dominance.

The weight of relentless touring

Bien said Burna Boy had been touring heavily for years and rarely took breaks.

He explained that constant motion eventually leads to a forced stop:

"When you don’t stop, the universe makes you stop… just to catch a break.”

Singer Bien

It’s a reality for many artists, though waiting for the universe to intervene can be a risky way to operate. Intentional rest would serve any artist better than burnout-driven pauses.

Did Africans turn Burna Boy into a machine?

Bien said that Africans played a part in the pressure Burna Boy now carries.

We turned him into that machine. He had to keep breaking those doors because nobody else would.

It’s a compelling argument, though it also highlights the downside of excessive expectations. Cultural pride shouldn’t turn artists into commodities who can’t slow down.

The culture of tearing down our own

Bien criticised the way some people seemed to enjoy Burna Boy’s missteps.

It be your own people… the way we celebrate downfall.

Nigerian star Burna Boy