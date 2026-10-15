New KNBS data reveals differences in daily accommodation spending among visitors from various regions PHOTO: IMAGO

New KNBS data reveals differences in daily accommodation spending among visitors from various regions PHOTO: IMAGO

West African Tourists Spend More on Accommodation in Kenya Than US and UK Visitors

West African tourists lead daily accommodation spending in Kenya, outpacing visitors from several major Western markets, according to KNBS data.

Travellers arriving from West Africa have emerged as the top daily spenders on accommodation in Kenya, surpassing visitors from significantly wealthier Western and European nations, according to recent government statistics.

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Data compiled from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Inbound Tourism Expenditure survey reveals a fascinating shift in international tourism economics, demonstrating that spending power in Kenya's hospitality sector does not always align with traditional metrics of national wealth.

The Surprising Contrast Between National Wealth and Tourist Spending

According to the comprehensive KNBS survey data, guests hailing from West African nations, including economic powerhouses like Nigeria and Cameroon, spend an impressive average of Sh10,410 per day exclusively on lodging.

This robust financial outlay comfortably exceeds the daily accommodation expenditure recorded by tourists arriving from traditional high-income Western markets.

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Specifically, visitors from Switzerland average Sh7,779 per day on accommodation, while travellers from the United Kingdom spend Sh7,511, and visitors from the United States log an average of Sh7,177 daily.

These spending patterns highlight a striking contrast when measured directly against national wealth and gross domestic product per capita.

While Nigeria and Cameroon maintain a per capita GDP of approximately $1,224 and $1,972, respectively, their citizens outspend visitors arriving from advanced high-income economies where per capita wealth scales vastly higher.

For instance, the per capita GDP stands at roughly $95,212 in the United States, $124,478 in Switzerland, and $127,837 in Ireland.

This economic anomaly underscores the high-yield nature of specific inbound traveller demographics from West Africa, who demonstrate a strong propensity to invest significantly in premium lodging experiences while visiting Kenya.

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Regional Spending Trends Across the African Continent

West African Travellers Emerge as Kenya’s Top Daily Accommodation Spenders

When analysing broader regional demographics within the KNBS survey, distinct spending hierarchies emerge across the continent.

North African tourists recorded the second-highest daily accommodation outlay in the country, averaging Sh8,627 per day.

They were followed closely by visitors travelling from across the wider East and Central Africa region, who maintain an average daily lodging expenditure of Sh8,492.

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Conversely, when looking specifically at visitors originating from within the East African Community (EAC), the data reveals a markedly lower financial footprint.

EAC visitors posted the lowest daily room expenditure at Sh3,881. This creates a substantial daily spending gap of Sh6,529 when compared directly against West African travelers, meaning West African visitors spend roughly 2.7 times as much on lodging as their regional neighbours within the EAC bloc.

As noted in the KNBS report, residents of West and North Africa registered the highest spending at Sh10,410 and Sh8,627 on accommodation, respectively, with the least being those from the EAC region at Sh3,881.

The agency emphasised the vital importance of tracking these patterns, noting that tourist expenditure serves as a central component of inbound tourism because it reflects the actual economic impact of international visitors on the host country.

This comprehensive expenditure encompasses spending across a wide range of essential goods and services, including accommodation, transport, food and drinks, shopping, entertainment, tour services, and other travel-related activities.

How Travel Purpose Drives Accommodation Budgets

The extensive KNBS survey, which was conducted among departing international visitors at the conclusion of their travels, indicates that the underlying purpose of a trip heavily dictates individual spending habits and financial commitments.

Transit passengers and attendees of meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions registered the highest accommodation budgets among all travel categories.

Transit passengers spent an average of Sh8,233 per night on lodging, closely followed by MICE delegates who averaged Sh8,198 daily.

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Professional and business travellers maintained a solid average expenditure of Sh6,565 per day, while leisure holidaymakers recorded a daily accommodation budget of Sh5,630.

These figures demonstrate that corporate, transit, and conference-driven travel generates superior yields for local hoteliers compared to traditional leisure tourism, prompting industry stakeholders to re-evaluate their marketing focus.

Preferred Lodging Choices of International Visitors

Preferred Lodging Choices of International Visitors

When examining where international visitors choose to lay their heads, traditional hotels remain the primary choice for the vast majority of travellers arriving in Kenya, representing 52.1 per cent of all recorded stays. Private stays with friends or relatives constituted the second most popular option at 25.6 per cent, reflecting strong personal and diaspora connections.

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Short-term vacation rentals, including increasingly popular Airbnb units, accounted for 9.6 per cent of total bookings. Specialised safari lodges captured 9.4 per cent of the accommodation market, while furnished apartments accounted for 5.4 per cent, and traditional campsites closed out the sector at 2.9 per cent.

These illuminating spending figures align seamlessly with a broader, highly encouraging recovery and expansion phase across Kenya’s hospitality industry.

Total hotel-bed nights reached an impressive 11.56 million in 2025, climbing by 12.7 per cent from the 10.26 million recorded in 2024. This key performance metric has more than doubled over the past four years, rising steadily from 5.52 million in 2021 to 7.01 million in 2022, and advancing further to 8.63 million in 2023.

The sector's overall macroeconomic footprint has grown in direct tandem with these visitor numbers. Accommodation and food services contributed 1.7 per cent to Kenya’s national gross domestic product in 2025, up from 1.6 per cent in 2024 and 1.3 per cent in 2023.

These findings provide vital, actionable intelligence for local hospitality operators looking to optimise their marketing strategies by proactively targeting high-yield demographics, particularly MICE delegates and high-spending travellers originating from West Africa.

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