Ida Odinga clarifies how invitations for Raila’s memorial were made amid praise & criticism

Ida Odinga has explained how Raila’s memorial invitations were made after Ruto, Junet, Mbadi and Joho skipped the event.

The first anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death has sparked heated debate online, with Mama Ida Odinga breaking her silence amid vicious attacks targeting her and other members of the Odinga family.

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Notably, several ODM politicians supporting President William Ruto’s re-election gave the event a wide berth, with Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed publicly declaring that he skipped the memorial after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was invited.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, his mining counterpart Hassan Joho, and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who were close allies of Raila Odinga, all skipped the event.

Mama Ida Odinga posing for a photograph with some of the guests at Raila Odinga's memorial on October 15, 2026.

The Linda Mwananchi brigade, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, attended the event.

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Mama Ida Odinga reveals how invitations were made

Delving into how invitations were made, Mama Ida clarified that the family decided to celebrate the veteran politician in a manner that reflected his life, political beliefs and enduring legacy.

“Raila built friendships, encountered disagreements and found reconciliation with people across the political divide. Our invitations to the memorial reflected that lifetime of relationships. The Odinga family has no quarrel with any of them,” she explained in a statement on Saturday, October 17, 2027.

She added that political rivalries and the settling of political scores have no place in the former Prime Minister's final resting place.

The Raila I knew understood the importance of reconciliation… His resting place must never become a battleground for political rivalries. Neither should our family’s grief be turned into an occasion for settling political scores.

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The event which was held at Migwena Cultural Centre on October 15, 2026 received praise and criticism in equal measure with some bloggers going on the offensive, targeting the former Prime Minister’s family.

Millie Odhiambo addresses attacks targeting Ida Odinga & Raila’s family

Amid the online attacks, Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhimabo Millie has hailed the decision to invite politicians from across the political divide, noting that the former Prime Minister was a uniting figure who embraced all, including those who crossed his path in true forgiveness.

His family chose to celebrate him in a manner that reflected Baba's political mien. I see nothing wrong with what they did…Baba had an extraordinary heart. He forgave over and over, where most people would have found it hard to.

The lawmaker called out those behind the attacks, noting that it is unfair to subject Mama Ida and the family to such even as people enjoy the freedom of expression that Raila stood for.

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“The attacks on Mama Ida and her children are, in my view, uncalled for, yet in a way reflect what Baba stood for: democracy and freedom of expression. Baba fought so hard that these principles be entrenched in our country. They are, and his family are getting vicious attacks as a consequence.

Raila Odinga Junior, Oriende Amolo and Millie Odhiambo at Migwena Grounds in Siaya County on October 15, 2026.

Millie cautioned ODM politicians to rethink their approach, acknowledging that the love Kenyans had for Raila is not transferable to either side of the political factions that emerged after his demise.

I have been a politician for a long time but these young people will show us things. CS Mbadi has spoken and has received praise and attack in equal measure. I pick one thing from that video that I fully agree with: THE LOVE WE HAD FOR BABA IS NOT TRANSFERABLE. That is true all round. Let us, in this knowledge, be humble and change strategy.