Advertisement

Photos of Raila Odinga's Loyal Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Kneeling Before Ida Odinga Moves Kenyans

Tunoi Kevin 07:00 - 16 October 2026
Raila Odinga's widow Mama Ida Odinga interacts with Raila's former bodyguard Maurice Ogeta at Migwena, Siaya.
Ida Odinga reached out and took Ogwena's hand. No grand gestures, just two people who had both lost someone deeply important to them, consoling each other.
Advertisement

A single photograph from Opoda Farm has struck a nerve across the country, capturing a moment of grief that words alone couldn't carry.

Advertisement

Maurice Ogeta, who served as Raila Odinga's personal bodyguard for close to three decades, was among those gathered at Migwena in Siaya on 15 October 2026, marking one year since Raila's death.

The late Raila Odinga with his longtime bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.
The late Raila Odinga with his longtime bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.

Several images from the memorial circulated widely, but one in particular stopped people in their tracks.

It showed Ogeta interacting with Mama Ida Odinga, who sat among family members, kneeling in front of her. The two then shared a brief, private moment, speaking quietly to one another.

Advertisement

Mama Ida reached out and took his hand. No grand gestures, no speeches, just two people who had both lost someone deeply important to them, consoling each other in silence.

For many Kenyans who saw the photos, that small exchange said more than any tribute could. It captured grief that a full year still hadn't softened.

The images spread quickly online, drawing an emotional response from thousands. Many users expressed hope that Mama Ida would continue to look out for Ogeta, now that the man they both served and loved was gone.

Ogeta recalls Raila's final walk

Advertisement

Alongside the emotional reunion, the anniversary also brought Ogeta to share, once again, the details of Raila's final moments.

He described an ordinary walk in India, one that started like any other, with Ogeta trailing just a metre behind his boss.

"I think he went only a quarter of the way, walking slowly. Then he stopped. Remember, I was just a metre away," Ogeta said.

Raila's pace had changed, slowing before stopping completely. Ogeta noticed the shift immediately.

Then came a sound that set off alarm bells.

Advertisement

"When he made that kind of noise, I asked him again, 'Is there a problem? Is it the back that is now a problem or the leg? Is the pain too much?' Because I knew he had those problems. But he did not respond," Ogeta said.

That silence, Ogeta said, was the first real warning sign.

Raila's expression changed too. He looked disoriented, his eyes drifting upward, as though searching for something in the sky.

Still unsure what was wrong, Ogeta offered to help him to a nearby chair, hoping a short rest might reveal what was troubling him.

There wasn't time.

Raila collapses

Before Ogeta could guide him there, Raila's body gave way, his full weight falling against his longtime aide.

Ogeta immediately called for a nurse, while an ambulance was summoned to rush Raila to hospital.

Despite the swift response and the efforts of the medical team once he arrived, Raila passed away shortly after.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Kenya Re Denies Sh3.39 Billion ARM Cement Investment as Regulator Stands Firm
Finance
16.10.2026
Kenya Re Denies Sh3.39 Billion ARM Cement Investment as Regulator Stands Firm
KRA staff to get 3% incentive on revenue collected above quarterly targets
News
16.10.2026
KRA staff to get 3% incentive on revenue collected above quarterly targets
President William Ruto signing a Bill into law
News
16.10.2026
Ruto signs new Tax Law: What changes for fuel prices, sanitary ware and building costs
AFCON 2027: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Enter Next Phase of Preparations After Crucial CAF Inspection
News Sports
16.10.2026
Will Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Be Stripped of AFCON 2027? LOC Chair Clears the Air on the Rumours
Jalang'o Makes Bold Prediction About Sifuna's 2027 Presidential Bid: 'He Will Finish Number Four!'
Politics
16.10.2026
Jalang'o Makes Bold Prediction About Sifuna's 2027 Presidential Bid: 'He Will Finish Number Four!'
Photos of Raila Odinga's Loyal Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Kneeling Before Ida Odinga Moves Kenyans
News
16.10.2026
Photos of Raila Odinga's Loyal Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Kneeling Before Ida Odinga Moves Kenyans