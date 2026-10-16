Photos of Raila Odinga's Loyal Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Kneeling Before Ida Odinga Moves Kenyans

Ida Odinga reached out and took Ogwena's hand. No grand gestures, just two people who had both lost someone deeply important to them, consoling each other.

A single photograph from Opoda Farm has struck a nerve across the country, capturing a moment of grief that words alone couldn't carry.

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Maurice Ogeta, who served as Raila Odinga's personal bodyguard for close to three decades, was among those gathered at Migwena in Siaya on 15 October 2026, marking one year since Raila's death.

The late Raila Odinga with his longtime bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.

Several images from the memorial circulated widely, but one in particular stopped people in their tracks.

It showed Ogeta interacting with Mama Ida Odinga, who sat among family members, kneeling in front of her. The two then shared a brief, private moment, speaking quietly to one another.

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Mama Ida reached out and took his hand. No grand gestures, no speeches, just two people who had both lost someone deeply important to them, consoling each other in silence.

For many Kenyans who saw the photos, that small exchange said more than any tribute could. It captured grief that a full year still hadn't softened.

The images spread quickly online, drawing an emotional response from thousands. Many users expressed hope that Mama Ida would continue to look out for Ogeta, now that the man they both served and loved was gone.

Ogeta recalls Raila's final walk

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Alongside the emotional reunion, the anniversary also brought Ogeta to share, once again, the details of Raila's final moments.

He described an ordinary walk in India, one that started like any other, with Ogeta trailing just a metre behind his boss.

"I think he went only a quarter of the way, walking slowly. Then he stopped. Remember, I was just a metre away," Ogeta said.

Raila's pace had changed, slowing before stopping completely. Ogeta noticed the shift immediately.

Then came a sound that set off alarm bells.

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"When he made that kind of noise, I asked him again, 'Is there a problem? Is it the back that is now a problem or the leg? Is the pain too much?' Because I knew he had those problems. But he did not respond," Ogeta said.

That silence, Ogeta said, was the first real warning sign.

Raila's expression changed too. He looked disoriented, his eyes drifting upward, as though searching for something in the sky.

Still unsure what was wrong, Ogeta offered to help him to a nearby chair, hoping a short rest might reveal what was troubling him.

There wasn't time.

Raila collapses

Before Ogeta could guide him there, Raila's body gave way, his full weight falling against his longtime aide.

Ogeta immediately called for a nurse, while an ambulance was summoned to rush Raila to hospital.