Jalang'o Makes Bold Prediction About Sifuna's 2027 Presidential Bid: 'He Will Finish Number Four!'

Jalang’o has cast doubt on Edwin Sifuna’s 2027 presidential ambitions, predicting a fourth-place finish and questioning his preparedness for the race.

The political landscape in Kenya is heating up at an unprecedented pace as leaders begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election.

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In the middle of this early electoral turbulence, Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has poured cold water on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s prospective 2027 State House bid.

Speaking candidly to journalists in Nairobi, the first-term lawmaker claimed that the vocal senator lacks the strategic depth, organisational machinery, and institutional infrastructure required to mount a competitive national campaign.

Jalang’o’s scathing assessment cuts straight to the core of political posturing in the capital, where both leaders command high public profiles.

As political realignments take shape across party lines, the growing friction between these prominent figures highlights the fierce internal competition defining the build-up to 2027.

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Jalang'o Predicts a Fourth-Place Finish For Sifuna

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

According to Jalang’o, Sifuna’s political manoeuvres reveal a profound lack of serious preparation for the immense demands of a presidential campaign.

While presidential ambitions require years of meticulous coalition-building, nationwide resource mobilisation, and structured grassroots outreach, the Lang'ata MP argued that Sifuna's campaign exists largely in rhetoric rather than reality.

Dismissing the viability of Sifuna's national aspirations outright, Jalang’o did not hold back his critique during his media briefing, declaring: “He will finish number four. Zero plan, zero anything.”

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This blunt prediction sets a combative tone for what is expected to be a turbulent political cycle, signalling that opponents within the capital are ready to ruthlessly test the electoral mettle of anyone attempting to leap from a county seat straight to the presidency.

A central pillar of Jalang’o’s critique focused on Sifuna’s recent political party launch, which the Lang'ata MP characterised as a major tactical blunder and a missed opportunity to project serious national authority.

In Kenyan politics, the unveiling of a political vehicle is often treated as a grand spectacle meant to signal strength to allies and adversaries alike.

Jalang’o suggested that Sifuna ought to have taken a page from the playbook of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was renowned for staging high-impact, masterfully choreographed political events that commanded national attention.

According to the MP, an aspiring head of state should have commanded a massive presence at a premier national venue like the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to project organisational muscle.

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Detailing how such a milestone event should have been executed, Jalang'o contrasted Sifuna's subdued rollout with the high-visibility strategies of veteran opposition figures.

Reflecting on how political statements should be made, Jalang’o explained: “The one day my brother Sifuna had the chance to make a definitive statement was during the launch of his party. He should have executed it the way Baba (Raila Odinga) taught us.”

“You secure the KICC boardroom with 5,000 delegates decked out in party colours, and then hold an address on the steps outside to make a real statement. Instead, you gather 200 people in a small corner room and claim you have launched a party, only to go silent afterwards.”

Capital Turf Wars and Nairobi Electoral Realities

Jalang'o

Beyond national presidential ambitions, Jalang’o also issued a stern, direct warning regarding the local political landscape in Nairobi.

With both leaders wielding significant influence and visibility within the capital, the MP hinted at an impending turf war for political supremacy in the city.

Nairobi has historically served as a fierce battleground where local dominance often dictates regional momentum, making any clash between sitting capital legislators a high-stakes affair.

Emphasising his readiness to lock horns with the senator on local turf, Jalang’o stated: “We want to face him in this town. We will run him out of this town, and he knows it very well.”

This territorial warning underscores the escalating friction between their respective political camps. For Sifuna, maintaining his stronghold in Nairobi while attempting to project a national image presents a formidable balancing act, especially as localised opposition begins to consolidate against his broader ambitions.

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Lessons From the Trenches of National Campaigns

Drawing from his own firsthand experience working closely on nationwide presidential campaigns alongside the veteran opposition chief, Jalang’o stressed that navigating a presidential contest requires immense grassroots infrastructure, sophisticated financial logistics, and coherent, disciplined messaging.

Having witnessed the punishing physical and strategic demands of national campaigning, the MP argued that theoretical political popularity does not automatically translate into presidential viability.

Underscoring the gap between county-level politics and a full-scale national presidential bid, Jalang’o added: “I have witnessed what presidential campaigns entail firsthand; we were right there with him during Baba’s campaigns.”

“Deep down, he knows he is not ready. A presidential race is a different ballgame altogether, so he had better prepare for battle.”

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As the 2027 General Election draws closer, these early verbal sparring matches set the stage for intense realignments.