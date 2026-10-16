Will Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Be Stripped of AFCON 2027? LOC Chair Clears the Air on the Rumours

AFCON 2027 LOC chairman Nicholas Musonye has responded to growing doubts over East Africa's readiness, revealing why Kenya remains confident about hosting the tournament.

As East Africa counts down the months toward the co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), malicious rumours and speculative reports circulating across foreign media channels have occasionally attempted to cast doubt on the region's state of preparedness.

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Rumours suggesting that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania might be stripped of their historic hosting rights have rapidly increased as the trio ramp up preparations ahead of the event.

Addressing these unfounded claims, Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman Nicholas Musonye has stepped forward to dismiss the narrative, delivering assurance that East Africa is fully on track, highly capable, and entirely ready to stage the tournament.

AFCON 2027: Debunking Rumours and Affirming Regional Readiness

Nicholas Musonye heads the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee. © Capital FM

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LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye did not mince words when addressing the origins of the discouraging reports. Emphasising that the Pamoja bid was built on planning and mutual accountability, Musonye dismantled the notion that local organising committees are lagging behind schedule.

He made it clear that the collaborative framework binding the three East African nations has ensured synchronised development across all host cities.

Addressing the false narratives head-on and reaffirming the collective commitment of the host nations, Musonye stated: "To assure Kenyans that rumours are circulating that Kenya is not ready to host AFCON, that is not true. We are ready, and Uganda and Tanzania are too. Because we bid together as a Pamoja.

“So we have been working very closely to ensure that what we are doing in Kenya is being done in Uganda and Tanzania so that we are on the same page. For us in Kenya, particularly, we are ready for AFCON. We have Talanta Stadium, which is ready and can host any match of the day."

AFCON 2027: Progress at Talanta Stadium and Kasarani

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Talanta Stadium PHOTO: COURTESY

A core pillar of Musonye’s robust defence of Kenya's hosting credentials centred on the physical transformation of the country's sports infrastructure.

With the 60,000-capacity Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium, widely known as Talanta Stadium, approaching its final completion phase at roughly 94 per cent, the venue stands ready to host matches.

Musonye emphasised that the state-of-the-art arena is already structurally equipped to host international fixtures without delay.

Simultaneously, extensive modernisation works are reaching advanced stages at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, under the direct supervision of the government ministries.

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"We are working on Kasarani, which you know; you saw it the other day with the minister. We want to ensure that we meet the CAF deadline of December 31st. We have planted new grass in Kasarani, and all is set. We have done the sky boxes as per the CAF requirements, which are now being done properly. So, for us Kenyans, I want to assure you, my people, we are ready to host AFCON," he added.

These targeted interventions, ranging from pristine pitch cultivation to luxury executive hospitality suites, demonstrate that local contractors are working around the clock to clear every remaining benchmark ahead of the strict end-of-year inspection window.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania United to Deliver Successful AFCON 2027

The historic decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the 2027 showpiece to East Africa marked a watershed moment for sports development, resting entirely on the success of the joint Pamoja bid.

Unlike single-nation tournaments that concentrate logistical strain within one territory, the collaborative model between Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania distributes responsibilities while pooling technical expertise, transport networks, and hospitality resources.

Musonye highlighted this unbreakable regional synergy as a major competitive advantage, noting that regular cross-border inspections and joint ministerial oversight committees have kept all three governments completely aligned.

The LOC Chairman squarely addressed the geopolitical and media friction surrounding African sports hosting rights, suggesting that sceptical international voices underestimate the resilience and organisational discipline of African nations.

Musonye stressed that the organising committees entered the bidding process with a clear understanding of the immense operational demands required by modern mega-tournaments, and every single requirement is being systematically honoured.