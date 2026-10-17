Ruto revokes Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s appointment days after her meeting with Matiang’i

Inside Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s turbulent political journey with Ruto

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of popular city preacher, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, marking the end of her short stint in government.

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Bishop Wanjiru who served as the Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission lost her slot in the reorganization in Ruto’s government, communicated via Gazette Notice No. 16248 dated October 16, 2026.

Ruto picked former Devolution Principal Secretary and Coast Regional Commissioner Nelson Marwa who will now head the commission for a three-year term with the appointment taking effect immediately.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru hosts Matiang'i

The changes come barely days after the founder of Jesus is Alive Ministries warmed up to the opposition while announcing her political ambitions.

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She hosted Fred Matiang’i at her church on Sunday, 11 October 2026, signalling her political direction amid ongoing realignments.

The preacher has had a shaky relationship with President William Ruto, with the revocation of her appointment marking yet another chapter.

The Bishop who contested for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket campaigned aggressively for Ruto’s election as president in the same election.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Her efforts paid off as Ruto won the presidential contest, while she came second after Edwin Sifuna.

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As Ruto formed his cabinet with loyalists landing plum government jobs, Wanjirui’s name was nowhere in the list.

Their relationship sank to its lowest in March 2024 after a raid at her church which left her hospitalised with serious injuries.

Raid at Bishop Wanjiru's church

In the wake of the raid, Bishop Wanjiru addressed President William Ruto and his then deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, unpacking her disappointment and the reward of her labour.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital on March 6, 2024

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"I was one of the founding members of UDA. I campaigned for a whole year when others came to just steal what I had worked for, yet I let go.I have loved you, my president. I have loved you, my deputy president. I have loved your family. When you call, I obey. But behold, from this day... tables are turning.

“You have rewarded us with broken legs, broken arms, hurting bodies... You truly, truly, truly have rewarded us with evil." She declared.

She predicted dire divine consequences for the president and his deputy adding that they would look for her.

"You went for Benny Hinn in America, but you will look for me... I'm not moving, and I'm not going anywhere," she added.

Heaping praises on Ruto

A few hours later, Wanjiru made a U-turn, catching many by surprise as she heaped praise on President Ruto and his then deputy.

“I have much respect and love for His Excellency Dr William Ruto, our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and their families. We started this journey towards building a better and more prosperous Nation together, and we shall finish well, together. Hon. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru - J.I.A.M.” She wrote on X.

An image shared by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru showing her in the company of President William Ruto and other UDA politicians