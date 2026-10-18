Inside George Natembeya’s journey: From John Michuki’s PA to Ruto’s fierce critic

Who is George Natembeya? Meet the ‘commando’ taking the battle to Ruto’s doorstep.

As Kenya edges closer to the 2027 General Election, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is increasingly commanding national attention, with his outspoken political stance, growing influence in Western Kenya and public confrontations with President William Ruto elevating his profile beyond the county’s borders.

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The governor who is in the Linda Mwananchi outfit led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has steadily carved out a place in the country’s political conversation, with his next moves attracting interest amid shifting alliances and growing competition for political influence.

But beyond the headlines and political battles lies a journey shaped by his early life, education, rise through the ranks of public service and eventual entry into elective politics.

His rise from a career administrator to a prominent voice in Kenya’s turbulent political landscape is emerging as a compelling story of ambition, controversy and the quest to shape Kenya’s political future while challenging Ruto’s political dominance.

Humble beginnings in Trans Nzoia

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Natembeya’s journey to the corridors of power began in a modest family in Trans Nzoia County where he was born in 1971. His humble background was among the motivations that saw him pursue his studies with determination, hoping to change the fortunes of his family.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya

His parents were squatters and struggled to see him through school and Natembeya did them proud as he now holds Bachelor of Arts and Master's of Arts degrees in Anthropology from the University of Nairobi.

He also undertook further training in public administration at the Kenya School of Government.

At the age of 25 years, Natembeya joined the Provincial Administration as a District Officer (DO) and was posted to Trans Mara District. Subsequent years saw him posted to Elburgon, Burnt Forest, Mulot and Kaplamai in the same capacity.

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How Michuki shaped Natembeya's career

One of the defining chapters in his career came in 2005, when he was appointed personal assistant to the late John Michuki, who was then serving as Minister for Internal Security in President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

Working closely with one of Kenya’s most formidable administrators shaped his approach to leadership and public service as Natembeya recalled that Michuki instilled in him the values of discipline, hard work, firmness and efficiency.

“Everything I know (public service) I learned from John Michuki,” he said in a past interview.

Natembeya’s stint as personal assistant to the late John Michuki came to an end in 2007, when he was transferred to Murang’a North to serve as a District Commissioner, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career in provincial administration.

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Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya

Thereafter, Natembeya was promoted and transferred to Isiolo as County Commissioner, who turned out to be his most challenging post by his own admission.

Nonetheless, he successfully tackled banditry, cattle rustling and community conflicts along the county’s border with Meru and restored order in affected areas.

Defending his hardline approach that delivered results all through his career, Natembeya noted in a past interview that people like the approach.

With a track record of success, Natembeya was moved to Narok in 2017 when the conservation of the Mau Forest was an emotive issue, with the county also plagued by insecurity.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya

Natembeya's political victory

2019 marked yet another chapter in his impressive career after he was promoted to serve as Regional Commissioner, Rift Valley.

After more than two decades in public service, Natembeya took a decisive step into elective politics in January 2022, resigning as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner to pursue his ambition of becoming Trans Nzoia governor.

Running on a Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) ticket, Natembeya faced seasoned politicians, including Chris Wamalwa and clinched the seat with a huge margin.

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In 2025, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers came calling with a raid at his Kitale home.

Natembeya was arrested on May 19, 2025 and was dragged to court arraigned in court to face two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya with Edwin Sifuna at a public rally in Kitale

Firebrand politician challenging Ruto's dominance

The firebrand politician is behind the Tawe movement, a political wave that has swept across Western Kenya and beyond.

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He has been using it as a rallying platform for political change in Western Kenya, challenging the influence of established leaders such as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula ahead of the 2027 General Election

His ongoing confrontation with President William Ruto over development projects in Trans Nzoia County with Natembeya has elevated his profile.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya