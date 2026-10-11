Why a strong El Niño does not always mean more rain in Kenya

El Niño does not automatically mean heavy rainfall in Kenya. The amount of rain the country receives depends on several interacting weather and climate factors, according to an explainer by the Kenya Meteorological Services Authority (KMSA).

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El Niño refers to the unusual warming of sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The climate phenomenon can influence weather patterns around the world, including rainfall patterns in East Africa.

However, the relationship between El Niño and rainfall in Kenya is not straightforward. A stronger El Niño does not necessarily translate into more rain across the country.

According to KMSA, El Niño is only one of several factors that influence Kenya’s rainfall patterns.

Other important drivers include conditions in the Indian Ocean, prevailing winds, regional weather systems and local climatic factors. These interact with El Niño to determine whether rainfall increases or decreases in different parts of the country.

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When these factors reinforce one another, they can contribute to increased rainfall. In other circumstances, their combined effects may reduce the impact of El Niño on rainfall.

This means that the strength of an El Niño event alone cannot reliably predict how much rain Kenya will receive.

The interaction between these climate drivers makes continuous monitoring important for accurate weather forecasting.

KMSA says it is monitoring how the different factors evolve and interact to assess their potential influence on rainfall across the country.

The authority’s latest monitoring update, as presented in its explainer, indicates that some parts of Kenya are already receiving rainfall, with more expected as the season progresses.

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However, rainfall patterns may vary across regions, making it important to follow official weather forecasts and advisories rather than rely on general assumptions about El Niño.

Understanding the difference between El Niño and rainfall forecasts can help households, farmers, businesses and communities make better-informed decisions.

Farmers, for instance, should use seasonal forecasts and local advisories when planning planting and other agricultural activities. Communities should also pay attention to official warnings about potential heavy rainfall and associated risks where applicable.

The key message from KMSA is that El Niño is one piece of a larger climate puzzle, not a guarantee of heavy rainfall.