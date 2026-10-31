'Like School Kids': Putin's Ice Cream Treat to Ruto & African Presidents Sparks Debate

Putin's ice cream treat and the uncomfortable questions it has raised about African leadership.

What was intended as a simple gesture of hospitality by Russian President Vladimir Putin turned into an unexpected diplomatic and public relations talking point after he offered ice cream to a group of African presidents during the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow.

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Putin was seen inviting his guests to enjoy the ice cream treat, with the African Heads of State, including Kenya’s President William Ruto lining up to pick their ice cream gifts.

The seemingly innocent gesture, captured during an interaction with the African leaders, quickly ignited discussions across social media, with people expressing sharply contrasting views about its symbolism, timing and the message it conveyed.

While some interpreted the offer as a warm display of friendship and Russian hospitality, others questioned the optics of the moment, sparking debate over whether it was an appropriate diplomatic gesture or an awkward episode that raised questions about how African leaders are received on the international stage.

African Heads of State and Government pose for a photo session with their host, President Vladimir Putin, during the Russia-Africa Summit

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Beyond the ice cream itself, the incident opened up a wider conversation about diplomacy, respect, power relations and the symbolism of seemingly ordinary gestures when world leaders meet.

The incident has also reignited an important conversation about the need for African presidents to approach international summits as equal partners rather than leaders arriving with proverbial begging bowls, hoping for handouts, aid, economic favours and small personal treats that don’t help the citizens of their countries.

How Putin's hospitality turned into a controversy

Some commentators opined that the simple act of lining up for treats overshadowed the serious socioeconomic and political challenges facing citizens of the various African countries.

“No mercy for African presidents 48 countries, 21 presidents, billions in MOUs, but history will remember ICE CREAM DAY in Moscow. My president left State House to queue for vanilla? I'm done ” one netizen stated.

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"The optics here are just painful. Seeing our heads of state lined up like school kids for ice cream while high-stakes economic deals are on the table projects subservience, not sovereign equality. Dignity of office matters on the global stage." Another added.

The online backlash extended to the dignity of the offices held by those seen queuing for the treat, with some X users noting that their actions the global stage is demeaning.

"Africa needs leaders who command respect, demand meaningful partnerships and fight for Africa’s interests, not videos that make us look like we are begging for treats. Africa deserves dignity, not humiliation," another netizen added.

Ruto's warning resurfaces after video of African Presidents queuing for Putin's ice cream

Some netizens revisited Ruto’s remarks expressing his displeasure at African Presidents being paraded in foreign capitals and sometimes mistreated, only for him to end up linking for ice cream in Moscow.

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“We have made the decision that it is not intelligent for 54 of us to go and sit before one gentleman from another place. And sometimes we are mistreated. We are loaded into buses like school kids. It’s not right. So the decision we have made as AU is that going forward, if there is going to be a discussion between Africa and any other country, we are going to be represented by the chair (of the African Union Commission),” Ruto said on April 29, 2024.

President William Ruto with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, during the Russia-Africa Summit

One user on X going by the name Steve Bwire revisited the remarks, writing: “Now bro did not only get summoned for a meeting among other African heads of states, he also lined up for ice cream”.