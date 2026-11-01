The man who was filmed spraying fuel on a car at a petrol station in Nairobi has addressed the incident in yet another video in which he defended his morals and reached out to the public for help in tracing the fuel station attendant who gave him the nozzle.

The man who was filmed pouring fuel on his car at the Shell Westview Service Station in Nairobi has addressed the incident while also offering cash to the fuel station attendant who he claims was fired after his stunt.

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The footage which was recorded on the night of October 28 shows the man handling a fuel nozzle and using it to spray petrol onto a car.

The video is captioned “roads are dusty out here,” suggested that the man was using fuel to wash dust off his car, despite the obvious danger both to himself and those around him.

Shell Petrol Station Drama: Man in Viral Video Addresses Incident

In a video filmed inside a car, the man at the center of the incident admitted that he is also uncomfortable with the video that went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

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In his explanation, he appeared to shift the blame to the fuel attendant who he claimed gave him the nozzle and trained him how to use it without confirming whether he was sobber or not.

Man in Viral Shell Petrol Station Video Breaks Silence, Offers Attendant Sh65K Monthly

“So the guy who gave me that fuel nozzle for shell was doing his work, but partly I am also uncomfortable with the video especially now because the guy just gave me the nozzle and trained me how to use it without even verifying whether I was sobber or not.

Claiming that he is grounded in sound morals and the incident does not reflect who he is, the man offered to make amends and urged anyone with the contact of the fuel attendant who gave him the nozzle to reach out.

“It is not that I have done anything legally wrong, but that video does not portray the actual moral version of me. I am a guy who is rooted in a deep moral fabric…I feel the only way I can take accountability for whatever happened is because I hear the guy has been fired. If you have any way I can be able to reach the guy, tell him to text me.

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He expressed willingness to offer financial support to the tune of 500 USD per month (Approximately Sh65000) for the next six months as they figure out what to do.

“I can probably put him under an allowance of like 500 USD per month for the next six months and by then we shall have figured something that we can be able to do.

He apologised for the incident, stating that his intention was not to cause harm or hurt anyone.

“I want to apologise to the general public, especially those who felt that the video was offensive to them. I did not intend to hurt or harm anyone in that specific video," he added.

Vivo Addresses the Incident

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The incident has raised safety concerns with Vivo, which markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, condemning the incident.

A man films himself using a fuel pump to clean his car.

The incident has raised safety concerns with Vivo, which markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, condemning the incident.

“We strongly condemn this act of irresponsible, reckless and negligent conduct. Such behaviour poses a serious risk to public safety and endangers people's lives. Safety is our highest priority, and the behaviour shown in the video does not reflect the standards expected at any of the Shell service stations in Kenya,” the company said.

Vivo confirmed that the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities for investigation and necessary action.