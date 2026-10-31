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Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Sunday November 1

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 21:10 - 31 October 2026
Kenya Power transmits, distributes, and retails electricity to over 10.1 million customers in Kenya (Image: Files)
Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in several parts of the country on Sunday, November 1, 2026, to facilitate maintenance on its electricity network.
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The scheduled interruptions will begin between 8am and 9am, depending on the location, with most areas expected to have power restored by 5pm.

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Some locations will experience shorter outages, with interruptions in Mabanga ending at noon, while those in Sirembe and Aluor are scheduled to end at 2pm.

Here is the complete list of affected areas.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) is the national public utility responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity to over 10.4 million customers across Kenya (Image: Files)
The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC (KPLC) is the national public utility responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity to over 10.4 million customers across Kenya (Image: Files)

1. Nairobi Region

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Part of Parklands

The planned interruption will affect part of Masari Road, parts of Second and Third Parklands, Baywaters, Doctors Plaza and adjacent customers.

2. Machakos County

Athi River

Affected locations include Alpharama, Old Mombasa Road, Petrocity, Sabaki Estate, Greatwall Gardens, Tamarind, London Distillers, Lifecare, Sapphire Business Park, Signature Mall, Ngwata, KPLC Offices Mlolongo, Apex RMD, Apex TMD, Welding Alloys, Riverpark Estate, Kims Business Park, Nova School, Athi River Makadara, Star Sheikh, KMC Factory, Acacia Estate, Amegga Bricks, NITA, Saj Ceramics, Oriental Godowns, Omrata and adjacent customers.

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Matuu

The interruption will affect Matuu Town, Kanyonyo Market, Kanyonyo Border Police Unit, Kanyonyo Police Hospital, Kithyoko Market, Kivandini Market and adjacent customers.

3. Kisumu County and Surrounding Areas

Miwani

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Affected locations include Miwani Boys, Gondi Oraro, Nyangeta Police and Makini Home, alongside adjacent customers.

Sondu

The planned interruption will affect Bethlehem Hospital, Bishop Okumu and adjacent customers.

4. Siaya County

Sirembe

Affected locations include Ndegwe Primary and Secondary Schools, Sirembe Market, Sirembe Secondary School and adjacent customers.

Aluor

The interruption will affect Aluor Primary and Secondary Schools and adjacent customers.

Headquartered at Stima Plaza in Nairobi, Kenya Power operates the country’s primary electrical grid network and offers both prepaid (token-based) and postpaid monthly billing systems (Image: Files)
Headquartered at Stima Plaza in Nairobi, Kenya Power operates the country’s primary electrical grid network and offers both prepaid (token-based) and postpaid monthly billing systems (Image: Files)

5. Bungoma County

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Mabanga

Affected locations include Mabanga, Ndengelewa and adjacent customers.

6. Kiambu County

Gatuanyaga, Makongeni and Kiganjo

The planned maintenance will affect Kangoki, Buffalo Estate, Kabati, Kwa Magu, Magic Stone Quarry, Budhia Quarry, Nyacaba, St. George School, Komo Market, Munyu Market, Kiganjo Alternative Energy, Makongeni, Kisii Estate, Retec Factory, Kenya Leather, Avoil Industries, Mulumba Hospital, Kamenu, Kenyatta Secondary School, Delta, Kenblest, Carton Exp, Kifaro, Gatuanyaga, Maraba, Muthara, Kimuchu, Landless, Kenya Paper Pump, Ananas Mall and adjacent customers.

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Part of Kigwa and Ridgeways

Other affected locations include Four Ways, Laymark Apartments, parts of the Bypass, St. Mary's High School, part of Thindigua, Kasarini, Kwaheri Road, Elysian Rest, Sabis School, Kencom Estate, Muhasibu Estate, Rubis, Shell Bypass and adjacent customers.

7. Kitui County

Mwingi, Kyuso, Tseikuru and Mutito

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The interruption will affect Nguni, Mathuki, Kalitini, Miambani, Ngaie, Masavi, Kiwanza, Kasteni, Ukasi, Ngomeni, Kalwa, Mulinde, Zikani, Yatwa, Nuu, Mutitu, Endau, Kaliku, Kitulani, Malalani, Nyaani, Kavuti Ikuuni, Waita, Kamuongo, Gaai, Kanduiwa, Kyuso, Mikauni, Ngungani Markets, Kiambere Water Supply, Wikithuki, Mbondoni, Kiomo, Kioo, Maiyuni, Kavaini, Mbakini, Kwa Muthusi, Yenzuva, Kavaloi, Kanyaa, Kalimbui, Nguutani, Kakululo, Syongoni, Migwani Town, Kithaunani, Thokoa, Musuani, Kanyekini, Kitumbi, Mukuuni, Nzeluni, Kyome, Mbau, Ilalambyu, Kyamboo, Mwingi Hospital, Kalisasi, Musukini, Ndaluni, Katalwa, Muutwaathi, Mumbuni and adjacent customers.

8. Kilifi County

Kanamai Majengo, KALRO, Mtepeni and CBL

The planned interruption will affect Glacier Foods, Bulkon Builders, Mtwapa Gardens, Four Farm, Ashton EPZ, Raisons Distributors, Holistic Education Trust, Bliss Villas, Ashut Plastics, Bestline Garments, Petrocity Kanamai, County Market, Mzambarauni, Mzuri Sweets I, Big 5, KALRO, Milly Fruits, Ogali's, Global Apartments, Zenetta Apartments, Destiny Inn, Aljazeera Estate, Kwa Mwalimu Omar, Masjid Imran, Mwavitswa, Ndonya, Mawenzi Resort, Ndonya Police, White Peacock, Anestar Schools, Mtepeni, Sina Changu, Chengoni, Tunzanani, Majengo Kanamai, Kapedo, Mwatundo, Mvita Oils, Porini Restaurant, Vinani, Haruxa, 3 Stars, Northcoast Medical College, Pentagon, Junju Secondary School, Mwembetsungu and adjacent customers.

What customers should know

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Residents and businesses in the affected locations should make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled maintenance, particularly those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential services.

Customers can access Kenya Power's planned maintenance notices through its official website, www.kplc.co.ke, or contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and email address customercare@kplc.co.ke.

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