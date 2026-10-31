Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Sunday November 1
The scheduled interruptions will begin between 8am and 9am, depending on the location, with most areas expected to have power restored by 5pm.
Some locations will experience shorter outages, with interruptions in Mabanga ending at noon, while those in Sirembe and Aluor are scheduled to end at 2pm.
Here is the complete list of affected areas.
1. Nairobi Region
Part of Parklands
The planned interruption will affect part of Masari Road, parts of Second and Third Parklands, Baywaters, Doctors Plaza and adjacent customers.
2. Machakos County
Athi River
Affected locations include Alpharama, Old Mombasa Road, Petrocity, Sabaki Estate, Greatwall Gardens, Tamarind, London Distillers, Lifecare, Sapphire Business Park, Signature Mall, Ngwata, KPLC Offices Mlolongo, Apex RMD, Apex TMD, Welding Alloys, Riverpark Estate, Kims Business Park, Nova School, Athi River Makadara, Star Sheikh, KMC Factory, Acacia Estate, Amegga Bricks, NITA, Saj Ceramics, Oriental Godowns, Omrata and adjacent customers.
Matuu
The interruption will affect Matuu Town, Kanyonyo Market, Kanyonyo Border Police Unit, Kanyonyo Police Hospital, Kithyoko Market, Kivandini Market and adjacent customers.
3. Kisumu County and Surrounding Areas
Miwani
Affected locations include Miwani Boys, Gondi Oraro, Nyangeta Police and Makini Home, alongside adjacent customers.
Sondu
The planned interruption will affect Bethlehem Hospital, Bishop Okumu and adjacent customers.
4. Siaya County
Sirembe
Affected locations include Ndegwe Primary and Secondary Schools, Sirembe Market, Sirembe Secondary School and adjacent customers.
Aluor
The interruption will affect Aluor Primary and Secondary Schools and adjacent customers.
5. Bungoma County
Mabanga
Affected locations include Mabanga, Ndengelewa and adjacent customers.
6. Kiambu County
Gatuanyaga, Makongeni and Kiganjo
The planned maintenance will affect Kangoki, Buffalo Estate, Kabati, Kwa Magu, Magic Stone Quarry, Budhia Quarry, Nyacaba, St. George School, Komo Market, Munyu Market, Kiganjo Alternative Energy, Makongeni, Kisii Estate, Retec Factory, Kenya Leather, Avoil Industries, Mulumba Hospital, Kamenu, Kenyatta Secondary School, Delta, Kenblest, Carton Exp, Kifaro, Gatuanyaga, Maraba, Muthara, Kimuchu, Landless, Kenya Paper Pump, Ananas Mall and adjacent customers.
Part of Kigwa and Ridgeways
Other affected locations include Four Ways, Laymark Apartments, parts of the Bypass, St. Mary's High School, part of Thindigua, Kasarini, Kwaheri Road, Elysian Rest, Sabis School, Kencom Estate, Muhasibu Estate, Rubis, Shell Bypass and adjacent customers.
7. Kitui County
Mwingi, Kyuso, Tseikuru and Mutito
The interruption will affect Nguni, Mathuki, Kalitini, Miambani, Ngaie, Masavi, Kiwanza, Kasteni, Ukasi, Ngomeni, Kalwa, Mulinde, Zikani, Yatwa, Nuu, Mutitu, Endau, Kaliku, Kitulani, Malalani, Nyaani, Kavuti Ikuuni, Waita, Kamuongo, Gaai, Kanduiwa, Kyuso, Mikauni, Ngungani Markets, Kiambere Water Supply, Wikithuki, Mbondoni, Kiomo, Kioo, Maiyuni, Kavaini, Mbakini, Kwa Muthusi, Yenzuva, Kavaloi, Kanyaa, Kalimbui, Nguutani, Kakululo, Syongoni, Migwani Town, Kithaunani, Thokoa, Musuani, Kanyekini, Kitumbi, Mukuuni, Nzeluni, Kyome, Mbau, Ilalambyu, Kyamboo, Mwingi Hospital, Kalisasi, Musukini, Ndaluni, Katalwa, Muutwaathi, Mumbuni and adjacent customers.
8. Kilifi County
Kanamai Majengo, KALRO, Mtepeni and CBL
The planned interruption will affect Glacier Foods, Bulkon Builders, Mtwapa Gardens, Four Farm, Ashton EPZ, Raisons Distributors, Holistic Education Trust, Bliss Villas, Ashut Plastics, Bestline Garments, Petrocity Kanamai, County Market, Mzambarauni, Mzuri Sweets I, Big 5, KALRO, Milly Fruits, Ogali's, Global Apartments, Zenetta Apartments, Destiny Inn, Aljazeera Estate, Kwa Mwalimu Omar, Masjid Imran, Mwavitswa, Ndonya, Mawenzi Resort, Ndonya Police, White Peacock, Anestar Schools, Mtepeni, Sina Changu, Chengoni, Tunzanani, Majengo Kanamai, Kapedo, Mwatundo, Mvita Oils, Porini Restaurant, Vinani, Haruxa, 3 Stars, Northcoast Medical College, Pentagon, Junju Secondary School, Mwembetsungu and adjacent customers.
What customers should know
Residents and businesses in the affected locations should make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled maintenance, particularly those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential services.
Customers can access Kenya Power's planned maintenance notices through its official website, www.kplc.co.ke, or contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and email address customercare@kplc.co.ke.
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