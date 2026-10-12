KASNEB is mandated to develop syllabuses, manage professional examinations, and certify students in accountancy, finance, credit, governance, management, and information technology (Image: Files)

KASNEB is mandated to develop syllabuses, manage professional examinations, and certify students in accountancy, finance, credit, governance, management, and information technology (Image: Files)

KASNEB Exam changes: See 5 courses to carry 15% CAT marks from December 2026

KASNEB will introduce continuous assessment marks worth 15% of final scores for five certificate and diploma qualifications from December 2026. Affected students must sit two CATs at accredited training institutions, with the scores combined with their final examination results.

Students pursuing selected KASNEB qualifications will no longer rely entirely on their final examinations to determine their results.

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In a notice dated October 12, 2026, the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board said continuous assessment tests (CATs) would contribute 15% of the overall examination score from the December sitting.

The final KASNEB examination will account for the remaining 85%.

The board says the change is intended to strengthen assessment throughout training and align its examinations with Competency-Based Education and Training, which evaluates learners on their knowledge, practical skills and professional attitudes.

The new arrangement applies to five qualifications, rather than every course administered by KASNEB.

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KASNEB students in Kenya follow a structured framework for registration, coursework, and examinations managed through the official KASNEB Student Portal (Image: Files)

The five courses affected

The revised assessment rules cover:

1. Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS), which prepares learners for entry-level accounting and management work.

2. Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), designed for people pursuing technical accounting, financial reporting and taxation roles.

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3. Diploma in Computer Networks and Systems Administration (DCNSA), which covers computer networks, systems administration and related IT operations.

4. Diploma in Quality Management (DQM), aimed at developing quality-management knowledge and skills.

5. Diploma in Data Management and Analytics (DDMA), which focuses on databases, data analysis and the use of data to support decisions.

Students should confirm their qualification and training arrangements against the official notice before relying on the new weighting.

The change does not automatically apply to all KASNEB professional examinations.

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The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) is a professional examinations body under the National Treasury and Economic Planning (Image: Files)

How the 15% will work

KASNEB says candidates must undertake two CATs during the semester or term.

The first assessment is to take place around the middle of the teaching period, after at least 40% of the syllabus has been covered.

The second must be conducted before the end of the semester or term, after at least 80% of the syllabus has been covered.

Each CAT is marked out of 100%.

The assessments are then incorporated into the continuous-assessment component, which carries 15% of the final score.

They do not each contribute 15% separately.

The final examination supplies the other 85%.

A candidate's overall score will therefore reflect both performance during training and performance in the examination.

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KASNEB has also stated that candidates must have both their CAT marks and final examination marks before results can be issued.

Students cannot simply skip the assessments and rely on the final paper alone.

The training institution factor

The assessments must be undertaken through KASNEB-accredited training institutions.

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Students studying independently, or enrolled at an institution whose accreditation status they have not confirmed, should contact KASNEB or their college before the December sitting.

The board directs candidates to its official website, under the Accreditation section, to check recognised institutions.

This requirement places a responsibility on colleges as well as students.

Institutions must administer the assessments according to the prescribed schedule and ensure that the results are submitted as required.

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What candidates should do now

Students preparing for the December 2026 examinations should establish whether their qualification falls under the new system, confirm that their institution is accredited and agree on the dates for both CATs.

They should also keep records of their continuous assessments and follow any additional instructions issued by KASNEB ahead of the sitting.

For the five affected qualifications, examination preparation now has an additional component.