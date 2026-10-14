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Hassan Omar summoned to appear before IEBC over "dead voters" remarks

Ndunyu Joseph 15:34 - 14 October 2026
Photo collage of UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar and IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon
Photo collage of UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar and IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon
During the Mombasa rally, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar sparked intense controversy by allegedly claiming that "dead voters" would participate and cast ballots in the 2027 Kenyan general election
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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) UDA Party Secretary General Hassan Omar to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee.

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In a statement on October 14, 2026, IEBC said that the summon arises from statements allegedly made by the former Senator at a public rally in Mombasa County.

The electoral body said that the matter was brought to the Commission’s attention and is being considered under the Electoral Code of Conduct set out in the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, 2011.

Omar is expected to honor the on October 21, 2026, by appearing before the IEBC Committee at Anniversary Towers for the remarks he made on September 11, 2026, regarding voting by deceased voters.

“The Commission is mandated to promote and safeguard the integrity of Kenya’s electoral processes. This includes ensuring that all participants conduct themselves in accordance with the Constitution, the Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct, which provides a framework for reporting, investigating and, where appropriate, enforcing against breaches,” said IEBC.

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon

Right to be heard

The summons gives the former Senator an opportunity to respond to the allegations, in keeping with the right to fair administrative action and the right to be heard.

IEBC added that its Committee will make its determination only after considering the material and representations before it.

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“The Commission expects the former Senator to honor the summons and cooperate with the proceedings.”

Commitment to fairness

In addition, IEBC said it will continue to act independently and impartially and will take appropriate action on credible complaints of breaches of the Code.

All persons appearing before the Committee will be given a fair opportunity to present their case, according to the electoral body.

Call for restraint

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With the 2027 General Election approaching, IEBC has urged political leaders, candidates, supporters and all other participants to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public utterances and conduct.

“It calls on them to help build an electoral environment founded on peace, tolerance, respect for the rule of law and democratic participation. The Commission will issue further information on the matter at the conclusion of the proceedings.”

During the Mombasa rally, Omar sparked intense controversy by allegedly claiming that "dead voters" would participate and cast ballots in the 2027 Kenyan general election.

UDA Secretary General and the former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar
UDA Secretary General and the former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar

The remarks by the UDA Secretary General drew swift condemnation from the government and opposition leaders who accused Omar of damaging the electoral commission's credibility and creating an environment of doubt and fear.

In response to the uproar, Hassan defended himself by claiming his words were twisted for political gain and taken out of context, asserting that his true intention was simply to encourage living citizens to register and vote.

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