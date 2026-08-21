2027 election timelines: all key dates IEBC set for every party, aspirant and voters

IEBC sets key dates and deadlines from party primaries to campaigns ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released a series of legally binding deadlines governing political parties, candidates, nominations, campaigns and election financing for Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

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The electoral body in a Gazette notice announced the timelines for the election set for Tuesday, August 10, 2027, setting out dates stretching from October 2026 through to November 2027.

These include deadlines for party nominations, candidate registration, campaigns and post-election financial reporting.

IEBC said the publication of the notice on August 20, 2026 marked the commencement of the election period and brought into force the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act in relation to the 2027 election.

“Adherence to the set timelines is non-negotiable. These are not mere guidelines, but legally binding requirements essential to the orderly and credible conduct of the electoral process,” the Commission said in its election preparedness statement.

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Photo collage of ORPP and IEBC officials at a past byelection exercise and IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon at a past event (Image: 0RPP-IEBC)

Major deadlines arrive in October

Political parties intending to participate in the election will be required to submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised persons to the IEBC by October 15, 2026.

Their nomination rules must then be certified by the Registrar of Political Parties by October 30, 2026, before the certified rules are submitted to the IEBC by November 6, 2026.

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For prospective candidates, another important date falls on December 9, 2026. The gazetted rules state that a person who directly or indirectly participates in a public fundraising or harambee within eight months preceding the General Election, meaning after December 9, 2026, will be disqualified from contesting.

Public officers intending to contest have until February 10, 2027 to resign from public office.

Party membership and primaries

Political parties must have their membership lists certified by the Registrar of Political Parties by March 23, 2027, and submit the certified lists to IEBC by April 12, 2027.

Registrar of Political Parties J.C. Lorionokou

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Parties must also submit the names of aspirants taking part in their primaries, together with the dates and venues of those primaries, by April 8, 2027. IEBC will publish the details by April 16.

All party primaries and intra-party dispute resolution must be completed by May 8, 2027. On the same date, parties must submit the names of candidates nominated to contest the election.

Independent candidates must also have ceased being members of registered political parties by May 8 and submit their names and symbols to IEBC by the same deadline.

Candidate registration begins in late May

The formal nomination of candidates by IEBC will take place between May 29 and June 11, 2027, depending on the position being contested.

Presidential candidates will be registered between May 29 and June 11. National Assembly candidates will undergo nomination between May 29 and June 1, Senators between May 29 and June 2, and governors between June 3 and June 6.

On the other hand, County Woman Representative candidates will be registered between June 7 and June 11. County Assembly candidates will be registered between June 2 and June 11.

Presidential aspirants must also submit a list containing the names, signatures and identification details of at least 2,000 registered voters in a majority of counties by May 24, 2027.

Nomination disputes must be lodged within 24 hours of their occurrence and, in any event, no later than June 12, 2027, with the IEBC required to determine them by June 23.

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Campaigns will run for just over two months

The official campaign period will begin on May 29, 2027 and end on August 7, 2027, exactly 48 hours before polling day. IEBC said campaign activities will be permitted between 7am and 6pm during the campaign period.

Siaya Governor James Orengo leads the Linda Mwananchi brigade through a rally in Nakuru, April 19, 2026

Political parties and candidates will also have to submit the names of their chief election agents by July 27, 2027.

IEBC has warned that campaigning outside the prescribed period is unlawful, including the use of campaign posters, caravans, billboards and other campaign activities.

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Campaign money will also face deadlines

The election financing calendar introduces separate reporting requirements.

Political parties and candidates must open and submit details of their election campaign financing accounts by February 10, 2027, while the names of authorised persons managing those accounts and expenditure committee members must be submitted by May 29, 2027.

Party candidates must submit preliminary nomination expenditure reports within 21 days of their party nomination and no later than June 8, 2027.

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After the election, parties, party candidates and independent candidates must submit their final expenditure reports by November 22, 2027, while reports on action taken regarding surplus campaign funds are due by November 8.

The gazette further states that political parties and candidates cannot receive contributions or donations, whether in cash or in kind, from the State, State institutions, agencies or other public resources. Breaching prescribed campaign-financing limits is also an offence.

Press Release

Status of Election Preparedness



The Commission has published in the Kenya Gazette Notice No. 13497 carried in Vol. CXXVIII – No. 144 published on 20th August 2026. The said notice marks the commencement of the election period and coming into force of two legal… pic.twitter.com/FWr8R1QMg9 — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 20, 2026

What happens on August 10

If the elections are contested, Kenyans will go to the polls on Tuesday, August 10, 2027 to elect the President, Members of Parliament, governors, county representatives and other elected leaders.

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IEBC said it is urging political actors to comply with the legal framework as preparations continue.

“Let us choose peace over violence, unity over division and issues over personalities,” the Commission said, while urging voters to register and verify their details and political actors to avoid misinformation, incitement and other conduct prohibited by law.