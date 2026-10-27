Ministry of Labour and Social Protection announces 299 jobs for C- students: how to apply

The State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs has advertised 299 contract positions (280 Mentors and 19 Mentor Supervisors) across 16 sub-counties in 10 counties, with applications closing on November 17, 2026.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection specifically under the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has officially advertised positions for 280 Mentors and 19 Mentor Supervisors on contract terms to serve across 16 sub-counties spanning 10 counties.

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Role Details & Duration: Both positions are offered on a 15-month non-renewable contract basis. Mentors and supervisors will be deployed directly to local communities within targeted regions such as Baringo, Turkana, Kisumu, Migori, Makueni, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Wajir, and Tana River.

Mentor Qualifications: Candidates aiming for the mentor positions are required to possess a minimum mean grade of C minus at the Form Four level. An additional diploma in Social Work, Education, Psychology, or related fields will serve as a distinct advantage. Applicants must demonstrate prior experience working with youth, vulnerable populations, or poverty graduation programs, alongside strong interpersonal communication skills and a clean ethical record.

ADVERT !!! ADVERT!!!! https://t.co/qwYJM35dSM — Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (@LabourSPKE) October 27, 2026

Mentor Supervisor Requirements: For supervisory roles, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Education, Psychology, or a related discipline, coupled with at least one year of practical experience in mentorship, community work, or poverty graduation frameworks. Familiarity with safeguarding, GESI (Gender Equality and Social Inclusion), and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) is mandatory.

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Interested and qualified candidates are instructed to submit their applications online via the official portal at www.socialprotection.go.ke on or before November 17, 2026.

Higher education and financial regulation sectors expand workforces

In addition to social protection initiatives, public institutions in higher education and financial governance have announced sweeping employment openings to strengthen institutional capacities.

Karatina University academic and administrative recruitment

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Karatina University has issued an extensive external advertisement seeking to recruit qualified and experienced personnel to fill 71 vacant positions distributed across various academic and administrative departments.

Academic Openings: The university is looking for senior lecturers, lecturers, and tutorial fellows across multiple faculties.

Administrative Openings: Administrative vacancies range from senior management roles such as Deputy Dean of Students and Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs) to specialized technical roles including biomedical engineers, clinical officers, computer technicians, accountants, and security attendants.

Application Guidelines: Applications must be completed online through the university’s job portal at Karatina University Careers by Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Detailed job specifications and general requirements can also be reviewed directly on the Karatina University Website.

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Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) career opportunities

The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) established under Section 21 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (No. 9 of 2009) has announced a comprehensive roster of vacancies to bolster its technical and operational capacity in identifying and combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Available Positions: The agency is recruiting for high-level technical and managerial positions, including Director of Compliance and Technical Capacity Development, Deputy Directors for Operational Analysis and External Relations, Assistant Directors, Financial Intelligence Officers, Internal Auditors, and ICT officers.

Application Deadline: Prospective candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Financial Reporting Centre Website no later than November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (EAT). Applicants must ensure full compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, including securing necessary clearances from the DCI, KRA, EACC, HELB, and a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Financial Reporting Centre is recruiting qualified individuals to fill thirty-two (32) vacant positions. Detailed job descriptions, specifications, and the online application portal can be accessed at https://t.co/LG1QlXl4Sj. Deadline: November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (EAT). https://t.co/NLztkRTPcx — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) October 27, 2026

Economic and conservation context

The release of these job openings aligns with the broader national administrative objectives highlighted in the MyGov review.

As the government rolls out large-scale economic and environmental projects exemplified by the Sh20.8 billion Thamani Asili conservation programme strengthening institutional human capital across regulatory bodies, academic institutions, and grassroots social programs remains a vital pillar of public administration.