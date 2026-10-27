Boma Yangu pulls the plug: Eldoret Housing shops tender cancelled days after Ruto’s grand launch

The Affordable Housing Board has officially cancelled Tender No. AHB/DISPOSAL/02/2026-2027, which covered the sale and lease of commercial business spaces at the Pioneer Affordable Housing Estate in Eldoret.

The Affordable Housing Board has officially cancelled the tender for the sale and lease of commercial business spaces at the Pioneer Affordable Housing Estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

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The abrupt decision comes just days after President William Ruto presided over the official launch and handover ceremony of the multibillion-shilling housing development.

According to an official notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the board stated that Tender No. AHB/DISPOSAL/02/2026-2027—which covered the proposed disposal, sale, and lease of commercial business spaces within the development—is null and void.

President William Ruto during the launch of pioneer affordable housing

The cancelled tender had invited interested investors and prospective bidders to submit proposals for commercial units spread across seven blocks within the modern estate.

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Under the original guidelines released on October 20, the pricing for the retail spaces varied depending on the size of the unit.

What the tender entailed

Shop Pricing: Listed prices ranged from Sh900,000 for the smallest retail shops up to Sh1.7 million for the largest commercial units.

Leasing Opportunities: Aside from individual retail shops, separate leasing opportunities were made available at the Pioneer Community Centre and Clubhouse to cater to community gatherings and recreational activities.

Original Timeline: The submission window was originally set to close on November 10 at 11:00 am, with the tender opening scheduled to take place immediately afterward.

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Context of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project

The sudden cancellation follows President William Ruto’s visit to Eldoret on October 18, 2026, where he formally handed over keys to 2,157 proud homeowners at the Pioneer Affordable Housing Estate.

The sprawling Sh5.3 billion development is designed as a self-sustaining community. Beyond the residential housing units, the project includes:

104 commercial shops intended to drive local commerce and entrepreneurship.

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Essential social amenities, including a kindergarten, children's playgrounds, and sprawling green spaces.

Recreational facilities featuring a clubhouse and a swimming pool.

Future provisions for expanded educational and sporting facilities to serve the growing population.

Next steps for investors

While the Affordable Housing Board did not immediately disclose the specific reasons behind the sudden cancellation, it assured prospective bidders that the tender will be re-advertised at a later date.

The board has apologized for any inconvenience the sudden shift may cause prospective investors and business owners. Interested bidders and members of the public have been advised to keep a close watch on official channels for updates.

Future announcements regarding the commercial spaces will be published through:

The official Affordable Housing Board website

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