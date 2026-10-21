From courtrooms to social media: Kenya's battle to protect freedom of expression

According to ARTICLE 19’s 2025 reports, global freedom of expression has declined significantly over the past decade, with Sub-Saharan Africa notably lacking any countries classified as "Open."

Freedom of expression and civic participation remain under pressure across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Kenya emerging as a key arena where courts, journalists, civil society organisations and digital rights advocates are challenging restrictions on public participation and online speech.

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ARTICLE 19 Eastern Africa's 2025 annual report highlights growing concerns over media freedom, expanding surveillance infrastructure and increased regulation of online expression.

The organisation says its work has focused on bringing together civil society, journalists, policymakers, technology companies and regional human rights institutions to defend fundamental freedoms.

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The wider regional picture is also troubling

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ARTICLE 19's Global Expression Report 2025 found that more than 5.6 billion people worldwide had experienced declining freedom of expression over the preceding decade, with scores falling in 77 countries. Only 35 countries globally were classified as “Open”, while Sub-Saharan Africa remained among the regions without a country in that category.

Against this backdrop, Kenya's experience illustrates how legal action, public advocacy and scrutiny of digital platforms can provide avenues for challenging restrictions on civic freedoms.

Courts emerge as a frontline for digital rights

One significant development has been the legal challenge to provisions of Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

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In October 2025, the High Court temporarily suspended the enforcement of parts of Section 27 following a petition by the Kenya Human Rights Commission and activist Reuben Kigame.

The provisions had attracted criticism over their potential effect on online expression and the scope for criminalising electronic communications.

The legal challenge subsequently produced a further development. In July 2026, the High Court declared Section 27(1)(b), alongside Section 6(1)(ja) concerning website blocking, unconstitutional. The ruling marked a significant legal outcome for those challenging the provisions, although it did not invalidate the entire cybercrime law.

The case illustrates the importance of constitutional litigation in testing laws that affect digital communication. It also demonstrates that court action can provide a formal mechanism for examining whether restrictions on online content comply with constitutional protections.

Digital platforms and the challenge of local context

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The defence of freedom of expression also extends beyond government policy to the decisions made by technology companies.

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In December 2025, Meta's Oversight Board overturned the removal of a Facebook comment containing the Kenyan political term “tugeges”. The board found that the term, in the context of the particular comment, did not meet Meta's definition of a slur. Meta subsequently restored the comment and removed the account penalty.

The decision highlighted the difficulty of applying global content moderation rules to political language whose meaning can change according to context, audience and local usage.

For Kenya, where online platforms are important spaces for political debate, the case underlines the need for moderation systems that can distinguish between criticism of political supporters and attacks targeting people on the basis of protected characteristics.

ARTICLE 19 Eastern Africa's annual report also identifies platform accountability, data protection and the risks associated with generative artificial intelligence as priorities for its digital rights work.

As AI-generated content becomes more accessible, questions around misinformation, automated decision-making, privacy and discrimination are likely to require greater scrutiny from regulators, researchers and civil society.

Protecting the right to protest

Physical civic space remains another important part of the debate. ARTICLE 19 Eastern Africa says it championed the #FreeToProtest campaign and engaged in legislative advocacy, journalist safety initiatives and regional solidarity networks during 2025.

The organisation's work places peaceful assembly alongside digital expression as a fundamental part of civic participation. The challenge for governments is to maintain public order while respecting the rights of people to demonstrate, organise and criticise public institutions.

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Regional cooperation is also important where restrictions affect journalists and human rights defenders across national borders. Engagement with African human rights institutions can help document concerns and provide avenues for accountability beyond individual countries.

What needs to happen next

Protecting civic freedoms requires sustained action from governments, technology companies, telecommunications providers, civil society and the media.

Governments should ensure that laws affecting online speech and peaceful assembly comply with constitutional protections and international human rights obligations. Restrictions should be clearly defined, proportionate and subject to independent oversight.

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Technology platforms should strengthen local expertise in content moderation, explain important decisions and provide accessible appeal mechanisms. Telecommunications providers should protect customer information and operate transparently when responding to lawful requests for user data.

Civil society organisations and newsrooms, meanwhile, can strengthen public accountability through evidence-based reporting, legal advocacy, access-to-information requests and documentation of alleged rights violations.

Kenya's court decisions and the Meta Oversight Board ruling demonstrate that legal challenges and sustained scrutiny can lead to concrete changes. However, individual victories do not guarantee lasting protection.

The wider task is to ensure that citizens can express political opinions, access information, organise peacefully and hold those in power accountable without facing unlawful restrictions.

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