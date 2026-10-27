Sky Victor: Betty Bayo’s daughter refuses to live with dad Kanyari after court decision

Pastor Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor (right) does not want to live with him.

Pastor Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor (right) does not want to live with him.

The teenager and her brother are fighting back after the court granted their dad full parental custody following the death of their mother.

Sky Victor, the daughter of the late Kenyan gospel musician Betty Bayo, has appealed for help after a court ruling that granted preacher Victor Kanyari custody of her and her brother.

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Sky and her brother Danny are biological children of pastor Kanyari and Bayo, who were married, before they separated.

Upon their separation, Bayo married Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash, in 2021 and the couple lived together with the two children.

However, following Bayo’s death in November 2025, the minors have been living with Tash but Kanyari insisted the children must now move in with him, claiming they were being influenced negatively.

Sky Victor makes emotional plea

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He initiated legal proceedings to secure full parental rights and was granted custody but the children appear not ready to live with their biological father, going by an emotional plea made by Sky online.

"If you're going to take me from this house, please take me where mum is," Sky said during a livestream on Facebook. "Let me go lie with her."

"Wherever my mum is, I go to heaven with her before you even take me to my baba. Please, I'm not going there. And I refuse. I refuse completely. I refuse. I refuse,” she added.

Anguish over impeding relocation

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Sky Victor prefers to live with Tash despite a court ruling in Pastor Kanyari's favour.

Sky says she and her brother prefer to stay where their mother left them, expressing pain and anguish over the impending relocation while noting that it has badly affected Danny.

"And I'm not doing this live for me. I'm doing it for Danny. It's very painful watching him cry,” she narrated.

"Let us just stay where our mum left us. That's all we beg. That's all we ask for,” the youngster further pleaded.