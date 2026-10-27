Traffic police officers wave down traffic at a road block on Thika Road (Image: Files)

Traffic police officers wave down traffic at a road block on Thika Road (Image: Files)

NTSA Rolls Out Day, Night Road Safety Checks Across Kenya in New "Msimu Bila Ajali" Campaign

NTSA identified evening and late-night hours as the deadliest period on Kenyan roads and the new road safety campaign checks motorists on breathalyser screening for drink-driving, speed monitoring, functional speed limiters, PSV documentation, passenger and load limits, valid licences, and seatbelt use.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a new road safety campaign involving checks at both day and night along major transport corridors across Kenya.

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Dubbed Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani, the campaign was launched in partnership with law enforcement agencies.

The campaign includes efforts to sensitise drivers and passengers at designated checkpoints nationwide.

Why NTSA is targeting night-time driving

NTSA identified evening and late-night hours as the deadliest period on Kenyan roads based on crash statistics, prompting the authority to direct additional resources specifically towards that window.

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The goal, according to the authority, is to disrupt the key risk factors behind preventable road accidents during these high-risk hours.

Both day and night operations will run under strict protocols designed to protect motorists, manage the flow of traffic, and ensure the safety of officers stationed at checkpoints.

Seven compliance checks motorists must pass

Motorists and public transport operators will be assessed against seven specific compliance areas during the exercise.

First, real-time speed monitoring equipment will be used to detect speeding violations.

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NTSA clarified that any speed violation notifications will only be sent via SMS from the sender ID "NTSA," and urged drivers to report suspicious messages from numbers falsely claiming to represent the authority.

Usiku huu, unapopanga safari yako, kumbuka kuwa giza hupunguza uwezo wa kuona barabarani. Kwa usalama wako na wa watumiaji wengine wa barabara, chukua tahadhari ya hali ya juu: punguza kasi, epuka kufuata kwa karibu gari lililo mbele na makinika zaidi barabarani. Kwa maelezo zaidi kuhusu mikakati mingine ya usalama Barabarani fikia https://t.co/AftYEYjSRn. #FikaSalama #MsimuBilaAjali #UsalamaBarabarani — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 26, 2026

Second, officers will confirm whether a vehicle's speed limiter is functioning correctly and transmitting data continuously to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System.

Vehicle owners can link their vehicles to a licensed speed limiter vendor directly through the IRSMS portal.

Third, operators of long-distance public transport vehicles will be required to produce a passenger manifest, a driver log tracking hours on the road, proof of compliance with their licensed route, a valid Road Service Licence, and current inspection stickers, among other documents.

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Fourth, vehicles will be checked against authorised passenger capacity limits or permitted load weight restrictions.

Fifth, drivers must present a valid Driving Licence and, where relevant, a valid PSV badge.

Sixth, all passengers will be required to wear seatbelts for the duration of their journey.

NTSA noted that seatbelts help prevent ejection from vehicles and significantly reduce the risk of fatal or serious injury in the event of a crash.

Seventh, breathalyser screening will be carried out to identify cases of drink-driving.

NTSA's advice for night-time road users

The authority also advised all road users travelling at night to reduce their speed, keep a longer following distance from other vehicles, and remain fully focused on the road, pointing out that darkness significantly limits visibility.