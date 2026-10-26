Pastor’s First Wife Proudly Introduces Second Wife to Congregants During Church Service

The second wife is a congregant and friend of the couple, and has since taken on the surname Ford.

The second wife is a congregant and friend of the couple, and has since taken on the surname Ford.

Pastor Israel Ford cited Exodus 21 vs 10, which states that should a man take an additional wife, he must not deprive his first wife of sustenance, clothing and conjugal rights.

A Cleveland, Ohio pastor has divided his congregation after announcing, during a live Sunday service, that he had taken a second wife.

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The pastor's first wife stood beside him as they delivered the news.

Israel Ford, self-styled prophet and founder of LifeWorks Church, made the announcement during the 25 October service.

He had established the church back in 2009 alongside his co-pastor wife, Lydia.

Israel Ford with his wife Lydia.

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The woman named in the revelation was Shakayla Talley, a congregant and friend of the couple, who has since taken on the surname Ford.

Lydia makes the announcement herself

Rather than leaving the moment to her husband, it was Lydia who stepped forward to address the congregation directly, telling members that she and Israel had entered into what she described as a polygynous marriage.

She further noted that the new wife was already familiar to many in the church.

"My husband, our prophet, he has a second wife. Y'all know her. Y'all love her. Y'all benefit from her ministry every week. And so I just want to take this time and just as a pleasure of mine to introduce to y'all, prophet's wife and my sister in marriage, Minister Shakayla," Lydia said.

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Shakayla then walked forward to embrace both Israel and Lydia before addressing the congregation herself.

Minister Shakayla was introduced to the congregation, then walked forward to embrace both Israel and Lydia before addressing the church.

"It is amazing to know that this is the will of God and there are people who have known this for some time, and I want to thank you for walking with us, and I know it keeps getting better," she said.

The reaction inside the church was mixed. Some members applauded, while others appeared visibly stunned by the announcement.

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Ford defends the polygamous union, cites scripture

Following the service, Ford took to Instagram to share footage of the moment and publicly defend his decision.

He introduced Shakayla to his wider online following, writing, "I would like to introduce to the world my second wife, Shakayla Ford!"

He went further, pushing back against the widely accepted Christian teaching against polygamy and that a man should have only one wife.

"As a nation we have been taught that a man should have one wife only. This is unbiblical," he wrote, encouraging his followers to watch his full sermon on the subject.

Ford cited scriptures from Exodus 21:10 as backing for his position, while acknowledging the announcement would not be well received by everyone.

"I understand that this is an unpopular truth that we have gotten away from and many Pastors will not preach. I have no plans to choose pleasing man over what God has revealed," he said.