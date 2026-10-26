Didmus Barasa Dumps Moses Wetang'ula Camp in Shock Move Ahead of 2027 Elections

Didmus Barasa has made a bold political move by breaking away from Moses Wetang’ula’s camp as the 2027 Bungoma governor race draws closer.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has officially declared a political divorce from National Assembly Speaker and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.

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The outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker made it unequivocally clear that while he remains fully aligned with President William Ruto’s national agenda, his local political journey in Bungoma will no longer be shaped or dictated by Wetang’ula.

Didmus Barasa Draws the Line Against Patronage

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account to address his supporters, Barasa revealed that his decision was reached after extensive consultation and personal soul-searching.

He emphasised that the time had come to break free from local political godfatherism in favour of direct accountability to the electorate.

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Barasa opened his statement by clarifying the ideological split: "After deep reflection, I have resolved to chart an independent political path in Bungoma, separate from Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang’ula’s local political direction."

While reaffirming that both leaders remain united under the umbrella of the ruling administration, Barasa pointed out that their local development strategies and governance philosophies for Bungoma County are no longer compatible.

"Our shared commitment to President William Ruto and the Broad-Based Government remains intact. However, our visions for Bungoma differ fundamentally," Barasa declared.

Kimilili MP Rejects Political Godfatherism

Didmus Barasa

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The Kimilili MP, known for his aggressive grassroots mobilisation and populist rhetoric, did not mince words when contrasting his governance principles with what he characterised as traditional local political control.

He asserted that his quest to lead Bungoma County as governor in the 2027 General Election will be anchored on meritocracy, transparency, and grassroots transformation rather than seeking political endorsements or protecting elite interests.

"I stand for merit, open competition, accountable leadership, and development that transforms lives—not political patronage or the preservation of personal interests," Barasa asserted.

Reinforcing his independence, the MP made it clear that his ultimate allegiance lies solely with the citizens of Bungoma County who are hungry for progressive leadership and equitable resource distribution.

"My political loyalty is to the people and their aspirations, not to political convenience," he added.

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Consolidating UDA and Building Alliances for the 2027 Gubernatorial Race

Barasa’s declaration signals the formal launch of his countywide campaign machinery as he prepares to challenge incumbent leadership and competing interests within the Kenya Kwanza coalition for the coveted Bungoma gubernatorial seat.

Outlining his strategic roadmap moving forward, the lawmaker announced immediate plans to solidify the ruling party's presence at the ward and constituency levels while forging broad-based local coalitions.

"I now move forward with renewed clarity, consolidating UDA, strengthening grassroots networks, and building strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial race," Barasa stated.

Concluding his statement with a rally cry to his supporters, Barasa reiterated that while national loyalty to President Ruto remains rock-solid, local governance in Bungoma requires a fresh, uncompromised, and courageous approach.