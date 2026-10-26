Why NTSA is anvestigating Kenyan Prince, Graig after Nairobi Expressway race

Reports indicate the vehicles involved were an orange Lamborghini Urus driven by Omosa and a Mercedes-Benz GLE driven by Opunga.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched an investigation into forex traders Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, and Sonshas Opunga, alias Graig the Billionaire, after footage appeared to show them racing luxury vehicles and dangerously overtaking other motorists on the Nairobi Expressway.

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In a statement on Monday, October 26, 2026, NTSA described the conduct as “reckless and unacceptable” and called on members of the public with the vehicles’ registration details to share them with the authority.

The agency said it would investigate and take appropriate action, but had not publicly announced the outcome of the probe at the time of its statement.

A collage of Kenyan Prince and Graig the Billionnaire (Image:K24TV)

What happened on the Nairobi Expressway?

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Footage circulating online showed the drivers stopping their vehicles before accelerating in an apparent race on the busy highway.

Reports identified Omosa as the driver of an orange Lamborghini Urus and Opunga as the driver of a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The video appeared to show the vehicles weaving between traffic, with other motorists exposed to the risk of a collision.

NTSA said the drivers had endangered themselves, their passengers and other road users

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Its appeal for registration details places the investigation at an identification and evidence-gathering stage publicly, rather than confirming that either driver has been charged or penalised.

The earlier near-miss that reignited scrutiny

In that footage, his Lamborghini appeared to overtake a line of vehicles before coming face-to-face with an oncoming Mercedes-Benz Actros truck.

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The truck driver swerved to avoid a collision, according to reports published on October 18 and 19.

Omosa subsequently defended his driving in a social media video, arguing that critics did not understand the capabilities of a Lamborghini, including its braking performance.

“You have never owned a Lambo; you don't know the power it has or its ability to brake,” he said. The comments drew further debate over whether the performance and safety features of a high-end vehicle can justify risky manoeuvres on public roads.

The two incidents have placed renewed attention on driving behaviour promoted or shared on social media, particularly when footage appears to show motorists treating public roads as venues for speed contests.

What does the law say about reckless driving?

Kenya’s Traffic Act makes it an offence to drive recklessly, at speed or in a manner dangerous to the public, taking into account road conditions and the amount of traffic.

Section 47 provides for a fine of up to Sh100,000 or imprisonment for up to two years for a first conviction.

For a second or subsequent conviction, the law provides for a fine of up to Sh300,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, alongside licence-disqualification provisions.

Any penalty would depend on the charge, evidence and court process.

This is reckless and unacceptable. Safety must never be compromised when lives are on the line. These drivers not only put their own lives at risk, but also endangered passengers and other road users. It is deeply unfortunate that while comprehensive measures are being implemented to address road safety challenges, individuals still engage in such risky actions. We thank the public for bringing this forward and condemning this behavior. We urge any member of the public with the registration details of these vehicles to share them via DM. We will investigate and take immediate, appropriate action. #UsalamaBarabarani — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 26, 2026

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Enforcement question

The investigation comes amid continuing concerns about dangerous driving captured on camera and circulated online.

Earlier in the year, the National Police Service and NTSA summoned owners of two matatus after footage showed the vehicles swerving dangerously on the Nyeri–Nairobi highway near Makuyu.